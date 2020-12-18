'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Spoilers: Finale Leaks Hint At A Heartbreaking Death

The Mandalorian season 2 was packed with action, entertainment, mystery and thrill. Helmed by Hollywood actor and director Jon Favreau, the Star Wars show’s season 2 premiered on Disney+ on October 30. Now, fast forward a month and a half, the show is set to release its finale episode. However, before the release of the finale episode on December 27, some details from the episode have been accidentally leaked. The Mandalorian season 2 finale leaks hint towards a grim fate for some characters on the show. Read on to see The Mandalorian spoilers.

The Mandalorian finale leaks

Disney’s The Mandalorian is known to break the hearts of fans by killing off some of their favourite characters. Chapter 14, The Tragedy episode from The Mandalorian proved to be an absolute tear-jerker. Hence, there is no telling what will happen next in Din Djarin's adventures with his young green ward.

With The Mandalorian season 2 finale mere hours away and the situation between Mando and Moff Gideon remaining ever so tense, there's no way to know who will make it out unscathed. However, recently an accidental The Mandalorian finale leak has given us some good hints. A Reddit user by the name "AdamDriverIsAwesome" shared the link of a fan forum he recently found. The forum is dedicated to the works of iconic Star Wars composer John Williams.

On this forum, many musically-minded Star Wars fans had used Shazam to find the titles of the upcoming release. Here are some of the tracks, Ahsoka Lives this is obviously about Ahsoka Tano's live-action debut in Chapter 13, The Seeing Stone, is about Grogu's meditation on Tython in Chapter 14. Brown Eyes is about Mando having to remove his helmet in the Imperial base on Morak.

However, some of the tracks that caused quite the stir ahead of The Mandalorian season 2 finale was The Sword, while it doesn’t reveal much, but it does hint that a big Darksaber moment is probably coming at some point in the finale. Another track called Activate is also very vague but strangely alludes to the dark troopers Moff Gideon activated to capture Grogu earlier. The last track that gives us a premonition of what’s to come in the finale. The track is simply titled, Rest in Peace. There haven't been any shocking deaths so far this season, but the upcoming finale could change that and leave The Mandalorian fans off-kilter. The million-dollar question is, that if this track is indeed hinting towards a disturbing death that is about to come in the upcoming episode, who is Resting in Peace?

Who will die in The Mandalorian season 2?

At this point the most obvious is Moff Gideon, after all, the game of cat and mouse he's been playing with Mando has got to end at some point. Now even Bo-Katan Kryze is in on the hunt, determined to be reunited with her Darksaber. However, a report in Inverse has revealed that The Mandalorian Season 3 is already in pre-production, thus, eliminating the big villain in only two seasons would be a risky move.

