Where Is The Mandalorian Boss In Fortnite? Here's How To Find The New Boss In The Game

Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to their game. A number of new skins and characters have been introduced to the game. A popular character has now managed to reach the Fortnite game and player are certainly hyped up for the same. They are trying to find the Mandalorian boss’ location in the game. Read more to know about the Mandalorian boss in Fortnite.

Also Read | Is Samus Coming To Fortnite? Check Out Why Samus In Fortnite Twitter Posts Are Trending

Also Read | Master Chief In Fortnite: Halo's Master Chief Officially Added To Files, Leak Confirms

Where is the Mandalorian boss location in Fortnite?

Makers have now brought in the Mandalorian boss in Fortnite. Thus, a number of people have been asking a lot of questions related to this. They want to know the answer to questions like where is Mandalorian boss in Fortnite and how to find Mandalorian boss location. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, we have got you covered with our Fortnite guide. Read more to know where and how to find the Mandalorian boss on the new Season 5 map.

Fortnite players who have already completed the visit to the razor crest challenge mostly know where Mandalorian boss location is in Fortnite Season 5. The players will need to go to a specific location that is located just north of Lazy Lake. To help you guys out, we have also pointed out Mandalorian’s location on the map itself. After reaching the location, the players can see him wandering around the sand biome near his ship. The players will need to kill the Mandalorian. This is going to be an easy one as Mandalorian does not have any shield on him. Just his new Ambian sniper and a jetpack. Kill Mandalorian in order to get the Ambian sniper and jetpack. Apart from this, the makers have also added a new skin to the game.

More about Fortnite

Fortnite makers have been adding a number of different skins to their game. They recently managed to add the God Of War, Kratos to their game. The players can now buy the Kratos skin for 2,200 V-Bucks in the game. Along with the Kraton skin, the player will also get a glider, a Mimir back bling, and the Leviathan Axe pickaxe (which comes with an emote). The players can even opt for a cheaper version that will include the skin and the back bling as a bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks. Apart from this, tha makers have not yet released anything about when the Kratos skiing is going to be removed. Here is a Tweet shared by Fortnite for the release of the new Kratos skin.

The victor of countless battles against gods and valkyries, Kratos turns to tackle the chaos of an exposed Zero Point.



Grab Kratos in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pc4nxewWxP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

Also Read | Kratos In Fortnite: Makers Release The God Of War Skin For Their Players

Also Read | Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5