The Mandalorian Episode Five 'The Jedi' Finally Reveals The Real Name Of "Baby Yoda"

Fans of The Mandalorian have been adoring “The Child” ever since he appeared for the first time in the series. Over the course of time, the name of the child has not been revealed and the entirety of The Mandalorian season one passed by without naming it. Season two, however, has cleared up the mystery and has shed light on the origin of “The Child”. The Yoda-looking infant who over 150 years old in the series became an instant favourite and fans around the world called him “Baby Yoda”. However, the child is not Yoda but it does come from the same species.

Episode five 'The Jedi' finally reveals the real name of "Baby Yoda"

Baby Yoda's Real Name

The fifth episode of The Mandalorian season 2 shed light on The Child's backstory and revealed his name to be Grogu. The revelation came when The Mandalorian met with the legendary warrior Ahsoka Tano. The warrior Tano herself being trained by the force could communicate with the child and thus understand his past along with his name. She thus reveals his name to be Grogu and mentions that it has a tragic past. She tells The Mandalorian that Grogu has certain abilities as he was trained in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Grogu’s past

Further, as the episode proceeds, it was revealed that Grogu somehow survived the slaughter that happened on the temple. This slaughter is a reference to the events of Star Wars: Episode 3- Revenge of the Sith. Thus his tragic past hasn’t fully been uncovered just yet, however as the show progress viewers will know about the events that led to Grogu’s tragic past. In the earlier seasons, Grogu has shown his powers by saving The Mandalorian and his friends a number of times. However, the infant did not seem fully sure of his powers and thus one can conclude that he did not receive full training. However, when it comes to using the Force, Grogu is not a novice and can use his powers to his advantage from time to time within a certain limit. Tano also mentions that Grogu was hidden from the world, after the events of the Clone Wars. As she tries to dig deeper Grogu’s memory gets hazy and thus several events from the past are left unclear.

