'The Mandalorian' S2 Finale Hints At Spinoff Series Based On 'The Book Of Boba Fett'

The Mandalorian season 2 was helmed by Hollywood actor and director Jon Favreau. The Mandalorian S2 finale had a surprise post-credits scene that left fans shocked, excited and thrilled for what's in store for them. Read on to know more about The Mandalorian season 3 and its release date.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Spoilers: Finale Leaks Hint At A Heartbreaking Death

The Mandalorian season 3

According to a report by Deadline, a Mandalorian spinoff series is reportedly in the works from its creator Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and there may actually be two spinoffs ni the making - titled The Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka Tano, the latter based on that famed Clone Wars cartoon character brought to life by Rosario Dawson this past season on The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy announced the news today at Disney Investor Day, stating that she expects one of the series to hit next Christmas on Disney Plus. That’s when she said flagship The Mandalorian will launch its own season 3. The Star Wars TV series also made news today saying that Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader for Obi-Wan Kenobe starring Ewan McGregor.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Actor Esposito Teases A 'lot Of Battles' In Remaining Season 2 Episodes

Also Read | Where Is The Mandalorian Boss In Fortnite? Here's How To Find The New Boss In The Game

According to a report by Digital Spy, The Mandalorian season 2 finale had quite a few surprises for its fans. The episode showed Mando lead his allies on a rescue mission to retrieve The Child from Moff Gideon. It went pretty well until the Dark Troopers threatened to overwhelm his team completely. A de-aged Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian popped up in time to save the day and take Baby Yoda away. In one final surprise sequence, Fennec Shand appears in Jabba the Hutt's palace, followed shortly by Boba Fett. Together, the bounty hunter duo kills everyone in his sight and take over. A title card then appeared with a new chapter name, The Book of Boba Fett, which is slated to release in December 2021, around the same time season 3 of the show will be aired. The Book of Boba Fett will likely focus on Boba's mission to take over what's left of Jabba's Empire. The announcement came one day after the news of Boba Fett's original actor Jeremy Bulloch's passing away that shocked the Star War series' fans and followers.

Also Read | The Mandalorian Episode Five 'The Jedi' Finally Reveals The Real Name Of "Baby Yoda"

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Star Pedro Pascal Details His Biggest Challenge Of Filming The Series

Image Credits: roguesgalleryfitness Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.