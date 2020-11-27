'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Episode 5 To Witness Debut Of Ahsoka Tano

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5 is all set to welcome the legendary Ahsoka Tano into the series. Ahsoka Tano is one of the most beloved characters of the Star Wars franchise and has previously appeared in the Clone Wars series of the franchise. This time, Tano is all set to appear in a live-action set up for the first time on The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5. Thus, fans are quite excited to see her as she has gained tremendous popularity as a character on from the animated Clone Wars series.

Ahsoka Tano in 'The Mandalorian'

The fifth episode of The Mandalorian is all set to air on Friday at 12 am across the world on Disney plus. The streaming platform will release the episode worldwide and thus fans will get to witness the debut of Ahsoka Tano. The episode will be titled 'The Jedi' and its run time will be for approximately 45 minutes according to Desert News. The news portal claimed that the legendary character who has gotten fans eager will be played by actor Rosario Dawson. The first hint for Ahsoka Tano was received in the third episode where Bo-Katan told The Mandalorian to go and find her in the city of Calodan on planet Corvus. Thus the journey of The Mandalorian to find Ahsoka Tano has begun and she is all set to appear in the fifth episode.

The appearance of Ahsoka Tano comes as a huge surprise to fans as they have always watched the character in the animated versions of Star Wars. As a character, she has appeared mainly in The Clone Wars and a few times of Star Wars Rebels. Fans will be waiting eagerly to watch this character as she is one of the most skilled Jedi fighters in the Star Wars franchise. The character of Ahsoka Tano has received Jedi training at the temple at a very young age due to her extraordinary powers. She then went on to become of the greatest warriors in the Jedi history. Thus, The Mandalorian fans are eager to see all the action in a live-action set up when she debuts in the fifth episode of the series.

