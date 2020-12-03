The Mandalorian Season 2: How Did The Galactic Empire Survive Return Of The Jedi?

The Mandalorian season 2 has left audiences questioning as to how The Empire survived the events of Return of the Jedi to fight back in The Mandalorian. As per the happenings in Return of the Jedi, The Empire had been completely destroyed with no remnants. Palpatine was also assumed to be dead and thus fans began to question the rise of The Empire as they do come back to fight in The Mandalorian. As per reports from Tech Radar, a number of officers from the First Order went off to different locations and carried on with their lives.

The Mandalorian season 2: How did the Galactic Empire survive?

The battle in the Return of the Jedi saw a number of deaths with The Empire being crushed down. The original death star too blew up and Palpatine got his head cut by the forces. However, in the most recent Star Wars film, it was revealed that the Sith actually survived. He refrained from informing his lieutenants about his resurrection. According to the above-mentioned portal, his consciousness was relocated in a different body in the main Sith world. He thus came back into the public close to three and a half decades after his supposed demise. As Palpatine returned, he followed his scorched earth policy and did not want any of the other Sith to gain complete control. Thus as time passed, he began to rebuild The Empire forces with Gallius Rax being appointed to fulfil certain wishes laid out by his master.

However, Rax died in battle later on and did not reveal the grand plan his master Palpatine had set. It is later discovered that Palpatine aimed at destroying both worlds by wiping out forces on both sides. However, despite his death, Rax did manage to send out a few of his lieutenants into unknown regions. These lieutenants were tasked with creating a stronger and new Empire. Thus the Empire began to rebuild itself once again and form the infamous First order which appears in The Mandalorian. Despite the peace treaty that was signed by the New Republic, a number of Imperials went away from the pact quietly. It was during this time that certain Imperial officers began attacking The Mandalorian clan by announcing them as a threat to the universe and thus making them public. The Mandalorian was a group that worked in the shadows; however, they became an outlaw in the galaxy.

