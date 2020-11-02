'The Mandalorian' Season 2: Who Is The Guy At The End Of Show's Second Season?

With the launch of The Mandalorian on Disney+ in November 2019, the Star Wars universe received the much-needed revival. The final shot of the first season’s premiere pretty much broke the internet. In fact, they also set toy factories around the world into a frenzy, as fans were introduced to the child-man, a.k.a. Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda’s face featured in almost every meme created and shared on the internet in 2019. With The Mandalorian season 2, it looks like Jon Favreau and Co. are successfully keeping the hype around the series very much alive and going. At the end of the show’s recent episode fans were given a shocking final shot, featuring a mysterious man standing on a cliff and watching Mando travel across the desert in Tatooine. Find out who is the guy at the end of Mandalorian season 2:

Read | The Mandalorian Season 2: Disney accidentally reveals Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano

Who is the guy at end of 'Mandalorian' season 2?

Fans of the Disney Plus show got to see that in the final shot of The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere, a man, shrouded in shadow, watches from a distance as the Mandalorian rides through the desert under Tatooine’s twin suns. The Mandalorian, or as he is colloquially called, Mando, had just helped local villagers defeat a Krayt dragon in exchange for Vanth's acquired Mandalorian armour. As the mystery man watches Mando, it is not hard to tell that he is none other than Boba Fett.

Read | Jon Favreau and other directors share experience of working on 'The Mandalorian' season 1

Boba Fett is played by Temeura Morrison, who also Jango Fett, the clone daddy of Boba Fett, and others in Attack of the Clones. The New Zealand actor also voiced Boba Fett in the subsequent Star Wars video games. While some fans might have been surprised upon seeing Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), it was no mystery that he was going to show up. In a report published in The Hollywood Reporter back in May, it was revealed that there is a huge possibility that Boba Fett will be arriving this season.

Read | Rahul Kohli refutes starring in The Mandalorian 2, fans not ready to believe him

The legacy of Boba Fett plays a huge role in the story of The Mandalorian but hadn’t been acknowledged till this episode. While the appearance of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2 cast was gladly welcomed by many fans on Twitter, how he survived being devoured by the Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi, is a question that must have kept many Star Wars fans up at night. Regardless, what Boba Fett’s return means for the rest of The Mandalorian Season 2, he would presumably want his armour back.

Was that Boba Fett at the end of Chapter 9? The Mandalorian Season 2 pic.twitter.com/ld8fkEEQgm — Kimbo Nice (@firelord_toph) October 30, 2020

When you see Boba Fett still alive in the first episode of the Mandalorian season 2 pic.twitter.com/GT2MWlOsKS — Shaun Holderness (@Sholdernesss) October 30, 2020

Confirming this is Boba Fett! Aka actor Temuera Morrison who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones! #Mandalorian #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/p2ZkEp86sE — John Terranova (@jhnterranova) October 30, 2020

So, I found the season opener of The Mandalorian a tad tedious, BUT I am beyond thrilled that Boba Fett has entered the game. pic.twitter.com/kQvPe4CeGm — Tιɾȥα Fυɾყ (@TirzaFury) November 1, 2020

Read | Will 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 feature Burg once again? Clancy Brown answers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.