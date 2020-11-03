The Mandalorian Season 2: Will Ahsoka Tano Be In The Star Wars Series?

With The Mandalorian season 2 arriving on Disney Plus, rumours about a cameo appearance for this season are rampant. Jon Favreau and Co. managed to keep the fans hooked even as season 1 of the show ended in 2019. This season the director is expected to deliver an even larger than life saga of Mando roaming about in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. The second season’s first episode shocked the fans by featuring Boba Fett, a character who was presumed to be dead for 37 years in the Star Wars universe. Hence after this rumours and fan theories have become ripe with fans, theorising that Ahsoka Tano might be featured this season too.

The Mandalorian is back soon and casuals are going to be so confused when Ashoka Tano shows up not knowing how important she is — Ù‹ (@UtdRH) October 26, 2020

Finally got the chance to sit down and watch the new Mandalorian episode and I’m already stoked on the new season BUT I’m even more stoked that news got leaked confirming Ashoka Tano’s appearance in it. — Henry Coinkydinkler (@cheddarbear) November 3, 2020

I swear if Ashoka Tano show up in Mandalorian imma BE HYPE — Thomas Gallardo (@thomass_55) October 30, 2020

#MandalorianPrediction Ashoka Tano finally gives birth. She names the girl after her father, wrestler Rey Mysterio. #Mandalorian — Star Wars Minute (@StarWarsMinute) October 25, 2020

Is Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2?

Ahsoka Tano is played by actor American actor Rosario Dawson. According to a report in Inverse, there is a high possibility that Ahsoka might just turn out to be the "Jedi sorcerer" Mando and Baby Yoda are looking for. Another theory comes from the Reddit user “Alcibiad.” The Redditor states that there are doubts if Dawson will appear as Ahsoka at all. However, there are chances that Ahsoka will only appear in flashbacks. The flashbacks might show how she escaped the Jedi purge and will finally fill in the gaps between the Clone Wars finale and her appearance on Rebels.

However one must not forget that in March 2020, Variety Magazine did an exclusive interview with The Mandalorian maker Jon Favreau, in which the showrunner revealed that the 41-year-old actor Rosario Dawson was scheduled to join The Mandalorian season 2 cast. The Briarpatch star has been cast in the guest-starring role of Ahsoka Tano. Hence, fan theories can put to rest. Ahsoka Tano is Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice and one of the central characters in the popular animated “Star Wars” series. The Mandalorian season 2 will mark the character’s first live-action appearance, after being voiced by Ashley Eckstein for all seven seasons of Clone Wars.

The Mandalorian featured Boba Fett

Aside from the news of the appearance of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, fans of the Disney Plus show are also excited about the show's first episode. At the end of the episode, fans got to see that in the final shot, a man, shrouded in shadow, watches from a distance as the Mandalorian rides through the desert under Tatooine’s twin suns. The Mandalorian, or as he is colloquially called, Mando, had just helped local villagers defeat a Krayt dragon in exchange for Vanth's acquired Mandalorian armour. As the mystery man watches Mando, it is not hard to tell that he is none other than Boba Fett.

When you see Boba Fett still alive in the first episode of the Mandalorian season 2 pic.twitter.com/GT2MWlOsKS — Shaun Holderness (@Sholdernesss) October 30, 2020

Was that Boba Fett at the end of Chapter 9? The Mandalorian Season 2 pic.twitter.com/ld8fkEEQgm — Kimbo Nice (@firelord_toph) October 30, 2020

So, I found the season opener of The Mandalorian a tad tedious, BUT I am beyond thrilled that Boba Fett has entered the game. pic.twitter.com/kQvPe4CeGm — TιÉ¾È¥α FυÉ¾áƒ§ (@TirzaFury) November 1, 2020

