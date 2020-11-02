When Do New Episodes Of The Mandalorian Season 2 Come Out? Details Inside

The Mandalorian season 2 has finally premiered on OTT platform Disney Plus as well as Disney+ Hotstar premium. The episode 1 that premiered on October 30, did not disappoint The Mandalorian fans even though only one episode was out on Friday. However many fans were confused about why only a single episode was released. Read on to know more about 'When do new episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 come out?' and why only a single episode of season 2 was released.

The Mandalorian season 2's second episode

The first episode of The Mandalorian season 2 was released at 8 am GMT on Disney+ Hotstar while according to the Indian time the episodes are scheduled to air between 12:30 pm – 12:45 pm IST on the OTT platform called Disney+ Hotstar premium. Episode 1 was titled The Marshal and played for 54 minutes. The episode even introduced some new characters into the world. However, the viewers who intended to binge-watch the show, can't do the same, as the makers have decided to release the episodes on a weekly basis. So, The Mandalorian season 2 episodes can now be seen every Friday at 8 am GMT. Even though the same season when released in the UK, released three episodes at once, after which they also started airing it on a weekly basis. So, now the rest of the world can view episode 2 on November 6th.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

The Mandalorian season 2 cast includes actors like Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, The Child/ Baby Yoda, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Werner Herzog as The Client, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Barry Hanley as Gamorrean Fighter, among many more. The titular character in The Mandalorian is played by the Game of Thrones fame Pedro Pascal. The Mandalorian Season 2 will showcase the story of The Mandalorian and the Child continuing their journey while facing enemies as well as rallying with the allies so as to make a way through a dangerous galaxy after Galactic Empire collapses. The show is created by Jon Favreau and was premiered last November. It became an instant hit among the Star Wars fans, with the titular character of The Mandalorian and the baby Yoda becoming the talk of the town.

