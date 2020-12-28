Who Is Hammer Head On 'The Masked Dancer'? Know The Clues About Who He Could Be

The Masked Dancer is a new spin-off show to the popular reality show, The Masked Singer. Like the original show, The Masked Dancer will have contestants dressed up in elaborate outfits with their faces covered, and it is up to the audience and the panelists to guess the popular faces behind the masks.

The premiere of The Masked Dancer aired on December 27, 2020. The panelists include Ken Jeong from The Masked Singer, choreographer Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and singer Ashley Tisdale. Read on to know about Hammer Head on the Masked Dancer.

Who is Hammerhead?

Hammerhead was the first contestant to appear on the premiere of the show. The contestant was dressed in a hammerhead shark's mask and paired it up with flashy gym clothes and completed his look with a huge gold chain. He broke into an energetic performance to the popular song, Everybody by Backstreet Boys, with his back-up dancers following his lead.

According to a report by Meaww, Hammerhead gave hints like he was a workaholic, got famous too quickly, and also hinted at his swimming skills. He also used the newly-introduced feature called ‘Word Up’ where contestants can use one word in their original voice to give hints to the panelists. He opted for the word ‘dramatic’ to which Brian said, “Maybe you are not a trained dancer but definitely an entertainer” adding that Hammerhead might be Zac Efron. Paula added that Hammerhead might be Nial Horan or maybe Joe Jonas.

Also Read | Nick Carter' Revelation In 'Masked Singer' Makes His Son Exclaim 'Congratulations, Daddy!'

Also Read | Who Is Aloe Blacc? Learn More About The 'Masked Singer' Contestant

The guessing game began on the internet with people expressing their views about who Hammer Head on the Masked Dancer could be. The Instagram post on the official Masked Dancer page had various comments from audiences who had their investigative hats on, guessing names like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to John Cena and Michael Phelps.

While one comment read, "i think it’s mikey day! as soon as i heard him say “dramatic” I just could tell it was his voice. plus it kinda makes sense. i didn’t rly get any of the clues thoðŸ¤”ðŸ¤”", another person stated, "They said everything will a clue down to the outfit. I was thinking an athlete such as a swimmer. Maybe Ryan Lochte. He did say his fame came quick". You can read some of the comments here.

Also Read | The 'Masked Singer' Season 5 To Air In 2021, To Also Feature Ken Jeong

Also Read | Who Won Masked Singer Season 4? Identity Of The Winner Revealed

This new show will have ten contestants. They have been introduced as Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Ice Cube, Miss Moth, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra. The contestants of this series are said to have sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, 20 Grammy nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, 20 Emmy Awards wins five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, and four Olympic gold medals.

Image Credits: The Masked Dancer official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.