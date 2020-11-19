'The Masked Singer' Discloses Identities Of The Serpent And Whatchamacallit

The Masked Singer carried out a double elimination on Wednesday in their 8th episode as they unmasked two contestants who are the Serpent and Whatchamacallit. The identities of both the singers were revealed after the unmasking to the surprise of the panellists and audiences. Read on to know more about the stars under the masks and their identities.

The Masked Singer unmasks the Serpent and Whatchamacallit

The 8th episode of The Masked Singer aired on Wednesday and with it brought double eliminations. Two masked singers were sent home which includes the Serpent and Whatchamacallit. Their identities were disclosed as well.

The Serpent on the Masked Singer was a real-life surgeon, Dr Elvis Francois, who went viral in the initial days of the coronavirus pandemic for singing Imagine. Nicole Scherzinger and Dr Elvis Francois performed together which is why she guessed his identity correctly. Many people throughout the season had speculated that it was a Hamilton cast member.

On the other hand, Whatchamacallit on the Masked Singer is a basketball player and athlete called Lonzo Ball. Whatchamacallit was the first to take off his mask, and Ken Jeong has never been so happy and thrilled. Ken Jeong guessed the identity of Whatchamacallit correctly. As Whatchamacallit, Ball performed Lean Back, by Terror Squad feat. Fat Joe & Remy Ma.

Ball’s other performances include I Wish by Skee-Lo and Moneymaker by Ludacris feat. Pharrell Williams. As per a report by Variety, Dr Elvis Francois said that The Masked Singer makers approached him for the show after participating as a contestant in After the Mask. He further added that he thought it would be difficult for him to participate with a busy hospital schedule but somehow things worked out and he became a part of the show.

Despite his brush with fame, Francois said he won’t be giving up his day job. This season of The Masked Singer's costumes include Baby Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

