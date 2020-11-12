Who Is The Sun On 'The Masked Singer'? Know About All The Theories

The Masked Singer Season 4 is seeing some of the most exciting costumes so far; some of them garner more attention and curiosity than the others. The Sun is the more intriguing one in the ongoing season, making the audiences ponder hard as to who it is, with their bright, charming costumes. Netizens have taken it upon themselves to figure out who is it behind the disguise of the sun. Here are the most relevant theories, have a look.

Also Read: LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About Her Battle With Psoriasis With A Heartwarming Post

Who is the Sun on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer Season 4 fans are of the opinion that the singer behind the sun costume is none other than the singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes. The fans recognize the singer’s voice apart from the swearing and have even found a video of Rimes performing the exact same song in 2019. LeAnn performed the song titled Light the Fire Within at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. As per fans, this has a link with the clue about the Sun knowing "how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter.”

Also Read: Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' Surpasses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Considering the other clues about the person behind the Sun, LeAnn has for sure ‘set quite a few records’ as a legendary artist. One of them being her winning a Grammy at the age of just 14 for her song Blue. This song was also certified gold in 1998, which answers the Gold Member card clue. As the singer garnered stardom status at a very young age, which led to depression and the star has been open about struggling with anxiety since her teen years. This links it right to the clue about pressures of stardom leading to a ‘deep depression’.

If this still doesn’t convince you, then read on, LeAnn Rimes family dog was a chihuahua mix. She has authored a children’s book which was titled Jag, which links to the story of a young jaguar. The Mickey Mouse clue links to the singer’s performance for Disney in the past, which includes a Disney Channel TV special in 1997 and the special performance at Disneyland's 50th Anniversary in 2005.

Also Read: Finding Christmas Cast: Here Are The Actors And All Details About Them

Also Read: 'Winchester 73' Cast: The Cast That Graced The Cult Classic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.