'The Masked Singer': The Snow Owls Costume Pair Revealed To Be Clint Black & Lisa Hartman

The Masked Singer episode saw three contestants who would have to face off against each other for a spot at the Super Six. The three contestants included Popcorn, The Snow Owls and Sun. As the episode kicked off, these three would have to battle it out to enter the super six. If one of the three would fail to enter the Super Six, it would result in them having to take off their masks revealing their true identity. Thus as the show proceeded, the snow owls eventually lost and they were revealed to be, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman.

Also Read | Who Is The Baby Alien In 'The Masked Singer'? See The Celebrity Behind The Disguise

Who are the snow owls on The Masked Singer?

Also Read | Who Is The Seahorse In 'The Masked Singer'? Here Is What Some Theories Suggest

The latest episode of The Masked Singer solved the question of “Who are the snow owls on the masked singer”. The competition began among the three contestants. Each contestant gave their best singing popular songs to impress the judges. All through the competition, the judges took wild guesses at who the person behind the masks could be. Meanwhile, the three performed together and sang Pink’s Raise Your Glass. The competition further continued and Popcorn and Sun gave out their individual performances. The Snow Owls who are a duo also performed later on and managed to create a mystery around their act.

Also Read | Wendy Williams Opens Up On 'The Masked Singer' Stint And How She Handles Criticism

At this point, the judges were sure that The Snow Owls are not a brother-sister duo and thus continued making further guesses. Finally, the time for the super six announcements came along and it was revealed that the Sun would proceed further as it received the highest number of votes. However, one spot was left vacant in the Super Six, thus it would be up to The Snow Owls and Popcorn to battle it out to regain that spot. After strong performances from both sides, it was the judges' turn to decide, the contestants who would move further in the competition. After a discussion among the judges, it was decided by them jointly that Popcorn would advance to the next stage that is Super Six. This left out The Snow Owls, and as per the rule of the show they had to reveal who they were and much to everyone’s surprise, it was Clint Black and Lisa Hartman.

Also Read | 'The Masked Singer' Identity: Who Is The Mushroom On 'The Masked Singer'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.