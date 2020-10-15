Who Is The Crocodile On Masked Singer? Here Is What Fan Theories Suggest

Fans of the singing reality show The Masked Singer have their eyes glued on the television set every Wednesday, as a new episode of the show’s season 4 arrives on Fox. Season 4 of the show premiered on September 23 and has been making headlines ever since. The shocking developments in the show’s October 14 episode left many fans brooding over the identity of the beloved Pink crocodile on Masked Singer. Read on to find out, “Who is the crocodile on The Masked Singer?” as per popular fan theories.

Who is the crocodile on Masked Singer?

A Reddit user named ‘mafebueno’ claimed that like many Masked Singer fans, he too believes that the celebrity behind the Pink crocodile on Masked Singer is none other than Nick Carter. However, the Reddit user also presented an alternate theory suggesting that the clues of the crocodile also point towards the professional dancer Derek Hough. Here are the clues for the crocodile on Masked Singer.

The crocodile says that he is a warm, sensitive creature who just wants to be loved back. Its first official clue is: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa!" The crocodile says he is the Crocodile because he is "the happiest in water." The crocodile says he grew up in Hollywood since he was a kid and was "forced to develop a thick skin" in the face of "heartache and instability.” Crocodile's visual clues include a yellow water slide, a Las Vegas backdrop, and a pineapple with a fish inside that's topped with an Italian flag.

The Reddit user further went on to explain how these clues indicate that Derek Hough, might just be the person behind the disguise. First and foremost the hair spray might be related to the fact that Derek was Corny Collins on Hairspray Live. Then comes the Mirrorball, which might be related to the fact that he was a professional dancer on DWTS and won the show 6 times. He is currently also judging season 29 of the ABC show. The Italian flag might relate to the fact that the 35-year-old had studied at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. The Reddit user further suggested that if Nick Carter is not the crocodile, it might just be Derek Hough.

Source: Reddit

Is Nick Carter behind the crocodile mask?

The first clue for Crocodile came in the sneak peek episode, where he said a certain set of keys reversed his game forever. A report on Screen rant related this to the fact that the Backstreet Boys singer, Nick Carter's game was definitely reversed when he settled down by asking wife Lauren to marry him. Interestingly enough, he proposed in the Florida Keys.

The report suggests that in the first clue package, there was a clear Vegas theme. This might indicate to the Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, the band's Vegas residency that ran from 2017 to 2019. Clues about the Crocodile also went on to talk about growing up in Hollywood surrounded by heartache and instability. 40-year-old Carter has been open about the volatile and dysfunctional home he and his siblings grew up in as children. Hence, the crocodile might just be Nick Carter.

Nick Carter is on the Masked Singer yassssss!!! pic.twitter.com/YV4tnnQpNn — ~ClockworkPrincess~ (@WhittyWhit86) October 1, 2020

My Nick Carter is on The Masked Singer. Now I know who imma be rooting for. pic.twitter.com/tEXGTEVEBu — Cheyanne. (@CBabeey) October 1, 2020

Oh baby the Schumans are going to LOOOOOSE IT when it’s confirmed to be Nick Carter on the Masked Singer! pic.twitter.com/L4VAL7Aoba — Brianna Booth (@Brianna21366058) October 1, 2020

Image Source: Still from Masked Singer YouTube channel

