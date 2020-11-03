'The Neighborhood' Cast: Read To Know Who All Star In This CBS's Sitcom

The Neighbourhood is a sitcom that released in 2018. The Neighbourhood plot revolves around a white family who shifts to a locality where people belonging to the African-American ethnicity are in majority. How they cope up with the cultural differences makes it comical to watch. If one wants to the cast of The Neighbourhood, this article provides all the details of the same. Read ahead to know the cast of The Neighbourhood.

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Pens Emotional Note For Sikander Kher, See His Emotional Reply

Also read | Ashish Kakkad, Popular Gujarati Director And 'Kai Po Che' Actor Passes Away At 49

Here are all details The Neighbourhood cast

Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler

Cedric Antonio Kyles is famously known as Cedric the Entertainer has played the character of Calvin Butler. Calvin owns an auto repair show called Calvin's Pit Stop. He strongly believes in the importance of living in a predominantly black community. Calvin is one of the funniest of The Neighbourhood cast.

Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler

Tichina Arnold essays the character of Tina Butler. Tina is Calvin’s wife. She was an aspiring singer before she decided to work at the front desk at Calvin’s Pit Stop.

Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson

Max Greenfield plays the character of Dave Johnson. Dave moves with his family in a locality which has the majority of people belonging to the African-American ethnicity. He is a jovial person who loves to make new friends. He is conflict mediator by profession. Dave is one of the funniest of The Neighbourhood cast.

Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson

Beth Behrs plays the role of Gemma Johnson. Gemma is Dave’s wife. Gemma is the principal of a private school located in Los Angeles. This is the main reason why the Johnson family shifts to Los Angeles. Beth is one of the quirkiest of The Neighbourhood cast's characters.

Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler

Sheaun McKinney plays the character of Malcolm Butler. He is Calvin and Tina’s elder son. He was a professional basketball player before an injury ended his playing career. Ever since he has been struggling to find a stable job. In the second season, he gets the job a security guard. Malcolm is one of the funniest of The Neighbourhood cast.

Marcel Spears as Martin Lawrence Butler

Marcel Spears plays the character of Martin Lawrence Butler. He is fondly called Marty. Martin is the younger son of Calvin and Tina. He works is an engineer at a company called JPL and is a nerd. Martin is one of the quirkiest of The Neighbourhood cast characters.

Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson

Hank Greenspan plays the character of Grover Johnson. Grover is Dav and Gemma’s son. He is studying in elementary school.

Also read | Sahil Anand Pens Emotional Note For Friend Who Helped Him When He Contracted COVID-19

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Arya Posts Throwback Video Dancing To 'Mungda', Watch

Image courtesy- @theneighborhood Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.