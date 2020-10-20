What Time Does Rebecca Release On Netflix? See Of Rebecca Release Date And Time Here

Netflix has managed to keep its audience entertained extensively in the last few months. The streaming service giant is all set to release a new movie called Rebecca for its subscribers worldwide. As the Rebecca release date comes close, a lot of people have been wondering about the Rebecca release time. For all the people who are curious to know what time does Rebecca release on Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does Rebecca release on Netflix?

The upcoming Netflix movie Rebecca release date is going to be October 21, 2020, i.e. tomorrow on Wednesday. Rebecca release time is expected to be at 8 AM according to UK time which is 3.00 AM according to Eastern Time. The viewers in Australia will be able to watch the movie from 6 PM on Wednesday. The people in the USA will be able to watch the show from 3 AM. Viewers in India can watch the movie from 12.30 PM according to IST.

Rebecca on Netflix

Rebecca on Netflix is an upcoming British romantic thriller movie. It is based on the bestselling Daphne du Maurier novel Rebecca of 1938. The movie features Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and Ann Dowd. In key roles. The official plot synopsis of the movie Rebecca on Netflix reads as, “A young newlywed moves to her husband’s imposing estate, where she must contend with his sinister housekeeper and the haunting shadow of his late wife” It is a psychological thriller set in the bygone era. The movie adaptation features Lily James and Armie Hamer in the newlywed characters. The movie is helmed by Ben Wheatley. Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse have written the screenplay of the movie. Here is a look at the Rebecca on Netflix cast.

Rebecca cast

Lily James as Mrs. de Winter

Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter

Kristin Scott Thomas as Mrs Danvers

Tom Goodman-Hill as Frank Crawley

Keeley Hawes as Beatrice Lacy

Sam Riley as Jack Favell

Ann Dowd as Mrs Van Hopper

Mark Lewis Jones as Inspector Welch

Jane Lapotaire as The Grandmother

Ashleigh Reynolds as Robert

See Rebecca trailer here

