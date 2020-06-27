'The Office' Makers Edit Out Community "Blackface" Scenes From Their Show

The makers of The Office have taken down a blackface scene from one of the episodes from the series. A news portal confirmed it as the show creator Greg Daniels spoke regarding the details of the scene. The episode that witnessed the edit was from the 2012 episode titled “Dwight Christmas”.

Also Read | Jimmy Fallon Apologises For Blackface Controversy, Jamie Foxx Comes Out In His Support

The Office makers take down the Community "Blackface" scenes

Also Read | 'Scrubs': The American Sitcom Will No Longer Feature THESE 3 Episodes Featuring Blackface

Speaking to an entertainment news portal, Greg Daniels mentioned that The Office as a show is all about a group of people trying to work together. The characters have mutual respect for each other despite the inappropriate actions of their boss and the assistant manager. Greg continued to say that the show implemented satire to expose the unacceptable behaviour in society and thus send out a strong message. Hence, according to the news portal, the makers have cut a shot of an actor who was seen wearing blackface in the episode. The makers of The Office remarked that the scene was done in order to criticize a specific racist European practice.

Also Read | Eiza Gonzalez Apologises For Her Blackface Pictures That Resurfaced On Social Media

In the interview, Greg Daniels mentioned that Blackface is unacceptable and thus according to the makers, making a point in such a graphic manner is hurtful and wrong. The makers of The Office then apologised for the pain caused by them due to the episode, according to a news portal. In the episode, Dwight can be seen attempting to convince his colleagues to celebrate Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas. This particular scene will no longer appear on Netflix or any other OTT platforms where The Office can be streamed, according to a news portal.

Hollywood makers and showrunners have taken down many such episodes in time due to the on-going Black Lives Matter movement. The negligence of the creators is now being corrected by the makers and thus, several episodes are receiving cuts for various shows and series. Celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon both have publically apologised in the past for using the blackface style to impersonate celebrities of colour. The late-night show hosts made a public apology not too long ago in which they mentioned that they were extremely sorry for hurting or offending the sentiments of people by their actions or words, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Jimmy Fallon Pledges Support To The Black Lives Matter Movement After Blackface Scandal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.