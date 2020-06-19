Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' Is ‘for The Ages’ & ‘a Certified Snyder Moment’ Say Fans

Director Zack Snyder shared a teaser from his next superhero story Justice League. The DC story will witness Snyder’s signature take and the teaser was proof of that. The teaser suggested that the film will have supervillain Darkseid and also Gal Gadot in her Wonder Woman avatar. The teaser of the film echoed the words ‘God is dead’ and Wonder Woman and the league is about to face the wrath of the heinous army of Darkseid. The teaser was much of what was anticipated of a Zack Snyder creation, as per many fans. The fans resorted to social media and gave their opinions on the ‘cut’ shared by Snyder.

'Justice League' fan reactions after Zack Snyder released a cut

After a month of the official announcement of the film being in post-production, the first cut was released to the audience. The 30-odd second's clip created a hype around the most sought after villain Darkseid. Zack Snyder had taken to Twitter to announce the release. He wrote, “First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome.”

Here is what he shared

Several fans reacted to the first cut of the Zack Snyder creation; check it out

After all is said and done, zack snyders films will live on for the ages. Enjoy them guys we wont get comic book action right off the page like this man does it. @ZackSnyder @hbomax @ATT — Ryan Brennan (@RyanBre93007813) May 27, 2020

BvS changed the CBM genre in the years since its release. I have no doubt #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague will too & make the rest of the DC Films CU even better than it has been just expanding on what he created without us seeing the missing, soon to be restored, piece they followed. — Princess Winter 🧜‍♀️👸 #SnydersUniverse (@SuperWinterGirl) May 27, 2020

READY MY ARMADA!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Dyd4slX0hk — Frank in the Fandom Ω (@FranksFandoms) May 27, 2020

I’ve argued this point ever since seeing BvS. We need to see all the movies he intends to see how amazing and cohesive it’ll all end up being. I’ve always loved each of the movies he’s done, especially BvS extended cut! #ZachSnyder! — Ryan Betcher (@ryan_betcher) May 27, 2020

Gonna steal this, thanks pic.twitter.com/uLFMmUX2oh — Arthur Fleck (@tucajanuzzi) May 27, 2020

More about the tyrant enemy Darkseid and Justice League

Darkseid is considered as one of the most dangerous villains in DC Comics so far. He is the heinous ruler of the planet Apokolips with the ultimate goal to conquer all of the universes and eliminate all free will along with sentient beings as per the DC comics site. In the comics, Darkseid becomes a common Superman nemesis and the archenemy of all members of the league. Darkseid has appeared in DC animated universe several times now and would make his live-action debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Justice League Snyder cut would be available to viewers on HBO Max in 2021. The streaming platform head revealed that the cut "does not exist" as of yet and would cross the estimated budget of $30 million to see the light of the day. Snyder will rework on the score, visual effects and might even record additional dialogues from the actors.

