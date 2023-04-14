The Penguin Teaser: Colin Farrell Returns For Matt Reeves' The Batman Spinoff Series

HBO Max recently released an in-production teaser for Matt Reeves' The Batman film spin-off miniseries, The Penguin. Starring Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell, the 1-minute 27-second teaser gives a lowdown on what to expect from the miniseries centred around "the new kingpin of Gotham". The miniseries is eyeing a 2024 release.

Colin Farrell returns as Penguin

Once again stepping into the role of Oswald Cobblepot, Colin Farrell will be taking centre stage as Penguin in the spin-off series. Farrell was featured in director Matt Reeves' 2022 film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the titular character. Reeves and Farrell will be collaborating once again, this time with the former stepping in as executive producer through his own production company, 6th & Idaho Productions.

Return to Gotham

The teaser opens with several bird's eye shots of Gotham, panning in on the silhouette of Farrell standing against a sunlit window. The teaser opens with the line, "This is one of those moments when you gotta ask yourself what kind of life do I want?" An in-production teaser, the short clip is laced with several shots of behind-the-scenes on-goings seamlessly melding into the narrative the teaser is attempting to establish. As Penguin emerges on screen, Colin Farrell, once again, is unrecognisable in the role.

'The next chapter in the Batman Saga', the series is reportedly depicting events taking place one week after the events of the 2022 film. The teaser cuts to the title before Farrell's Penguin announces himself as "the new kingpin of Gotham" accompanied by manic laughter.

The Penguin will be an 8-part series with executive producer Craig Zobel stepping in to direct the first three episodes. Created by Lauren LeFranc, the film will also feature Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Shoreh Aghdashloo, Michael Kelly, and Michael Zegen. The Penguin will be available for streaming on Max in 2024.