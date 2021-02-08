'The Penthouse' Season 2 Ladies Appear In 'Master In The House' In The Latest Preview

Two popular Korean dramas The Penthouse season 2 and Master in the House are gearing up for a collaboration soon. On February 7, Master in the House aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which it showed will feature guest appearances by the leading ladies of the hit drama The Penthouse. Read on to know more about the preview.

The Penthouse season 2's leading ladies come to Master in the House

According to a report by Soompi, the new teaser of Master in the House shows glimpses of Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, and S.E.S.’s Eugene, who are the three female stars of The Penthouse. The upcoming Master in the House's episode will include the cast of the show acting surprised by the appearance. The caption of the video reads, "Master in the House X The Penthouse: the two worlds have met at last. The women of The Penthouse, who took over Korea with their insanity, are coming. A preview of Season 2: The door to The Penthouse, which holds a shocking secret, will open.” You can see the preview here.

The Penthouse cast includes Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, S.E.S.’s Eugene, Jo Soo-Min, Park Eun-Seok, Um Ki-Joon among others. The Penthouse season 2 will begin airing on SBS TV starting Friday, February 19. The official handle of Penthouse on Instagram has finally released the much anticipated first look of Cheon Seo-jin played by Kim So Yeon in the show, on Friday, February 5. See the look here.

The show is set in a luxury penthouse apartment, and the first season featured three women on whom the show was based, the queen of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryeon, the prima donna Cheon Seo Jin who will stop at nothing to get what she wants, and Oh Yoon Hee who will do anything it takes to get into the world of high society. It was recently confirmed that the drama is coming back with two more seasons. It is one of the most popular K-dramas and at the end of season 1, the series with 5.3 million viewers was placed at 8th rank in the Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers.

Image Credits: the penthouse_sbs Instagram account

