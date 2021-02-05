'The Penthouse' Star Kim So-Yeon's Glamorous Look From Second Season Revealed

The Penthouse season 2 will begin airing on SBS TV starting Friday, February 19. The official handle of Penthouse on Instagram has finally released the keenly anticipated first look of Cheon Seo-jin played by Kim So Yeon in the show, on Friday, February 5. Scroll down to have a look at the pictures and know more about the show.

The Penthouse reveals the look of Kim So Yeon from season 2

The makers of Korean television series The Penthouse has revealed the first look of Kim So Yeon's character Cheon Seo-jin in the upcoming second season of the show. The actor is looking as glamourous as ever in a red layered gown, with an off-shoulder detailing. She has opted for very minimal make-up and less jewellery.

From the picture, it is understandable that she is getting ready for a formal event and deciding her look for the day. Even from the stills, she spills power and unending ambition of the character that is the scheming Cheon Seo Jin. Along with the three pictures, the caption read: “Still Cut The Penthouse: War In Life SEASON II”. Ever since they were posted online, the pictures have garnered a lot of love and have gone viral on social media.

More about The Penthouse

The show’s first season started airing on October 26, 2020, on the channel SBS TV and had a 21 episode long run ending last month on January 5, 2021. The show stars Lee Ji-ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Um Ki-Joon, Park Eun-Seok and Yoon Jong-hoon with Joo Dong-min as its director for a story written by Kim Soon-ok. The story revolves around themes of real estate, educational war and the race to be number one with a focus on women who had to be cunning in order to protect their children and themselves.

Season 1 ended with a 5.3 million people viewership and ranks at the 8th position in the list of Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide viewers; went on to achieve the number one rank in all-channel mini-series.

