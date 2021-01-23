Hitman 3 Dubai Explosive Golf Ball: Check Out How To Complete Angry Birdy Challenge

Hitman 3 has released and the players are loving it, everyone is overjoyed by the return of Agent 47 in their lives. Agent 47 is a Professional Killer and a Master of Disguise, players will have to use these skills and other elements in the game to take out the targets as they seem fit. There are multiple ways a player can assassinate a target and it is up to them how they decide to approach the target. Many players have asked about Hitman 3 Dubai explosive Golf Ball.

Also read: Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination: Learn More About This Hitman 3 Mission Here

Also read: Hitman 3 Keypad Codes: Check Out Hitman 3 All Keypad Codes Here

Hitman 3 Dubai Explosive Golf ball

In one of the missions of Hitman 3, the players will have to visit Dubai. Here the players will come across a plot to kill Carl Ingram with an explosive Golf Ball. This is also one of the assassination challenges that players can attempt to complete in Dubai. The location of the explosive golf ball is a locked storage room in the Maintenance Corridor on Level 3. This location can be accessed by disguising Agent 47 as one of the staff members or Penthouse Guards.

Once the explosive Golf Ball is obtained, the players have to then convince Carl Ingram to play some golf. This won't be easy as Carl has mentioned that he is working on something important and doesn’t need any distractions. The players will have to create noises and distractions to frustrate Carl and influence him to play some Golf cool off a little. When Carl hits the Golf ball, it will trigger an explosion, completing the assassination challenge Angry Birdy.

Hitman 3 PC Requirements

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman Franchise. Although the game is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:

Hitman 3 Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

aOS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Also read: Hitman 3 Dubai Safe Code: Here Are The Keypad Codes For These 4 Floors

Also read: Hitman 3 Certainty Principle: Go Through This Brief Guide To Complete The Mission