Hitman 3 Dubai Helicopter Key: Go Through This Walkthrough To Complete The Mission

Hitman 3 is the third stealth game in the Hitman trilogy and is developed and published by IO Interactive. Players can easily expect this title to be a good entry point into the series just as Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2. The game was made available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on 20 January 2021. Continue reading this article for a Hitman 3 walkthrough on Dubai Helicopter key and Dubai safe code.

Hitman 3 Dubai Helicopter Key

The players can find the helicopter key outside of the art installation backstage area. This is just one level below the helipad location. Here are the steps to obtain this key:

Start the level by heading to the garden.

Now Vault over the railing and keep going forward to climb towards the backstage area.

Players will come across two windows which they can hack open by making use of Agent 47's phone.

Enter the backstage area of the art installation and head towards the balcony which is located at the other side of the room.

There are multiple swinging targets on ropes at this place.

Finally, the players will notice that the helicopter key is on the walkway that is next to the targets.

After picking up the helicopter key, another challenge known as the "Rotor Ready" challenge which is worth 1000 XP will get unlocked.

Hitman 3 Dubai safe codes

Floor 00: Staff area and Atrium door code Both doors on Floor 00 share the same code and you can find it close by, on a whiteboard in the Meeting Room. The code is 4706.

Floors 02 and 03: Security Room safe The safe codes for the Security Rooms on both these floors are the same. Each will contain an Evacuation Keycard that can be used on the Penthouses on Floors 04 and 05. The code for both safes is 6927.

Floor 05: Penthouse guest bedroom safe Located on the 2nd floor of the penthouse. The safe code is 7465.



