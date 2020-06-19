'The Politician' Season 2 Review: A Synthetic Tale Driven By A Gush Of Ambitions

Creators: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Jessica Lange

The Politician season 2 review

The first season of The Politician had eight episodes. And now, The Politician Season 2 on Netflix has seven episodes. The second season revolves around the story of a complicated young man and his singular ambition to become President of the United States. The series highlights the fact that amid the Black Lives Matter protests and the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, it is easy to forget that 2020 is a presidential election year.

Ryan Murphy’s comedy- The Politician Season 2, has an even bigger political battle taking place which is all about who will win the Albany state senate elections. The sympathetic, fun-filled and joyous story of the series not only makes it interesting but also the amusing charisma of the actors makes the competition concept even more enthralling.

The Politician Season One’s Payton, who is uber-cool and confident helped us sail through a thrilling campaign journey in the past. However, Ben Platt in the second season is 22-year-old wannabe taking on established liberal candidate Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the seat she’s held for more than 30 years.

Not to miss how Payton is time and again underestimated by Dede and her right-hand woman Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler). Ben Platt inspires young buds to register to vote for the first time. Payton also shows everyone how to hold the audience’s attention. His first political campaign could have ended on an abrupt note, but he's all set and is hoping better results when he runs for New York state senate against veteran incumbent Dede Standish. The twist in the tale is that Payton knows a big secret of hers and is likely to use it for his triumph if necessary.

Ryan Murphy's The Politician Season 2 on Netflix gets even better with the impeccable role of Payton's girlfriend Alice, as she scuffles with Payton’s ambitions. Moreover, what she desires out of a relationship is far different than others. With Payton's increasing ambitions, Judith Light aka Dede Standish firmly grudges over the fact that she is not going to give up. The duo, Hadassah Gold and Dede behave as if they would do anything to turn Payton's world upside down. Their gibberish antics steal the show.

Overall, The Politician Season 2 on Netflix excels in poking fun at people who exploit the 'woke' culture for their own personal gains. Ryan Murphy's eccentric tale brings out the best of obnoxious characters and their ladder to power.

