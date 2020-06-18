Netflix Releases 'Athlete A' Trailer: A Documentary On Sexual Abuse In US Gymnastic Team

Netflix’s Athlete A trailer is out and it exposes the dark side of the US gymnastics. Athlete A is a documentary based on reports and incidents from August 2016.

Netflix drops Athlete A trailer

On June 17, 2020, Netflix’s official YouTube channel released the trailer of its upcoming documentary titled Athlete A. It went on to garner over 2 lakh views within a day. The documentary will revolve around a group of reporters who uncovered a decade long series of sexual abuse in the US gymnastics team. The trailer reveals that it is centered at doctor Larry Nassar and how he sexually assaulted several girls. The documentary will also feature how the authorities tried to cover things up.

The documentary opens by stating that the US gymnastics team has garnered 32 bronze medals 38 silver medals, 34 gold medals, and has over 500 survivors of sexual abuse. The documentary will cover one of the most explosive stories of 2016. This documentary is directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The documentary is set to release on June 24, 2020. Athlete A was supposed to make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival back in the month of April but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athlete A is produced under Actual Films and its music is given by Jeff Beal. With a run time of 100 minutes, the film is set to release on Netflix US on June 24, 2020. Netflix fans are highly anticipating the release of this film on the streaming platform. Netflix is set for multiple releases this fall. It is set to release films and shows like Selling Sunset season 3, The Rain season 3, Project Power, Unknown Origins, and others.

Project Power will feature Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and in the lead roles. The film is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who are also known for making Paranormal Activity 3. The film will be set in a city that is going through a drug epidemic as a new drug hits the market and starts giving superpowers to the users.

