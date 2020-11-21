'The Princess Switch' Cast: Details About The Cast Of Christmas Romantic Comedy On Netflix

The Princess Switch is one of the most popular holiday movies. The Christmas romantic comedy movie is helmed by Mike Rohl. The movie was released on Netflix and went on to become a huge hit all over the world. The plot of the movie revolves around two people who look identical and they switch places to live each other’s lives for a few days. What follows makes up for the interesting story of The Princess Switch. The concept of the movie has been adapted from Mark Twain's 1881 novel The Prince and the Pauper. The prequel of the movie was released recently on Netflix too. A lot of people are still curious about The Princess Switch cast and are wondering about The Princess Switch actors. For all the people who are eager to know about the cast of The Princess Switch, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Princess Switch cast

Vanessa Hudgens as Margaret Delacourt and Stacy DeNovo

Vanessa Hudgens played the dual role of Margaret Delacourt and Stacy DeNovo. Margaret Delacourt is the Duchess of Montenaro and fiance of the fiancée of Crown Prince Edward of Belgravia while Stacy is a talented young baker. They both switch lives for a few days in the movie. Vanessa Hudgens made her debut in the movie Thirteen and went on to become a household name with her role of Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series.

Also Read |'Sharkboy And Lavagirl' Sequel 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast And Characters They Portray

Sam Palladio as Prince Edward

Sam Palladio has played the role of Prince Edward in the cast of The Princess Switch. He is the Crown Prince of Belgravia who is engaged to Margaret Delacourt. Sam Palladio is an English actor and musician. He has featured in several hit movies like 7 Lives, Runner Runner, Strange Magic among others.

Also Read |'The Equalizer' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Nick Sagar as Kevin Richards

Nick Sagar played the role of Kevin Richards in The Princess Switch cast. He is the lifelog friend of Stacy who runs a successful pastry shop with her. The chemistry between Nick Sagar’s character Kevin and Margaret Delacourt is something that cannot be missed in the movie. He is known for his roles in movies like Ill Manors, Queen of the South among others.

Also Read |'We Can Be Heroes' Cast: Read To Know Who Will Star In This Much-awaited Superhero Film

Mark Fleischmann as Frank De Luca

Mark Fleischmann is one of The Princess Switch actors and plays the role of Frank De Luca in the movie. He is the butler of King George who plays an important role in exposing the switch between Margaret and Stacy. The British actor has appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years.

Also Read |'Chicago Fire' Cast List And The Characters They Play On The Latest Season Of The Show

Suanne Braun as Mrs Donatelli

The role of Mrs Donatelli in the cast of The Princess Switch is played by Suanne Braun. Apart from acting in several movies and TV shows she has also hosted various shows. She was recently seen in Stephen Poliakoff's Summer of Rockets.

Image Credits: Sam Palladio Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.