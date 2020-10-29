'The Queen's Gambit' Ending Explained: What Does Final Scene Of Series Mean?

The Queen’s Gambit is the latest drama miniseries directed by Scott Frank and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram and Isla Johnston in key roles. The series lingers on the topic of addiction and passion for a sport and follows a chess prodigy on her quest to become a world champion. The series is available to watch on Netflix, and here is The Queen's Gambit ending explained.

Plot

The series follows a young girl, Beth Harmon, who loses her mother to a car crash and is sent to an orphanage for young ladies. There she finds solitude in the game of chess, supposedly a man’s game, and also gets addicted to tranquilisers, which were served to every girl there once per day. From the beginning of the series, Beth finds herself out of place and always feels lonely.

She is soon adopted by a family which breaks up soon after she joins them. However, Beth’s new mother discovers her talent in Chess and makes a commission from matches she wins. Beth develops a desire to become the chess champion in the world and for that, she must beat Vasily Borgov, the Russian world champion chess player.

Ending of The Queen's Gambit

In the final episode, Beth faces Vasily Borgov to win the title of world champion. Vasily Borgov proposes to end the game with a draw, but Beth does not accept it and is able to win the game towards the end. On her way back to her home country, she is told by her security guard that she has to address the press and is also invited by the President to the White House.

Ending explained

The victory against Borgov becomes a significant victory for her not only because she becomes the world champion but also because she wins it sober, proving that she has a natural talent for the game. After becoming the world champion, she rejects the invitation to the White House or to address the press, instead walks in the street where older people are playing chess.

Beth finds true happiness among them and finally finds a place that she fits in. The ending sequence is also a depiction of hope and perseverance where the character is able to break free from the shackles of dependency on drugs and alcohol. She realises that she does not care for fame as much as she finds joy in playing the game and that she had the talent for all along.

