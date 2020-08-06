'The Rain' Season 3 Drops On Netflix; Will The Post-apocalyptic Show Reach Its Conclusion?

The Rain is a Danish web television series created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo. It is a post-apocalyptic drama show. After the success of two seasons, The Rain has returned with its third and final season on Netflix. Here are all the details about The Rain Season 3.

Also Read | 'The Seven Deadly Sins' Season 4 Hits Netflix On August 6; Here Are All The Details

'The Rain' season 3 now streaming on Netflix

The makers confirmed the third and final season of The Rain in June 2019. Since then, fans of the series have been excited to watch how their favourite show concludes. The second season was released on May 17, 2019. Now after waiting for more than a year, fans can watch The Rain season 3 as it is now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read | Film Based On David Beckham's Life In Works, Footballer In Talks With Netflix, Amazon?

The Rain plot

A rainfall carries a deadly virus that wipes out nearly every human in Scandinavia, a sub-region in Northern Europe. Danish siblings Simone and Rasmus hide in a safe bunker which protects them from the rain. Six years later, they come out from the bunker and go out in search of their father. Their father is a scientist. He is the one who left them in the bunker but could not return there himself. As Simone and Rasmus go out on the search for their father, they join a group of young survivors. Together they travel across Sweden and Denmark, finding a secure location and the sibling’s father. They believe that he might be able to provide answers and even a cure for the disastrous situation.

Also Read | Ozark Renewed For Fourth & Final Season By Netflix; Byrde Family Saga To Conclude In 2021

The Rain Season 3 on Netflix

The Rain's first season was aired on Netflix on May 4, 2018, and received mostly positive responses from the viewers. It consisted of eight episodes, most in the show. The series was then renewed for a second season on May 30, 2018, and it released on the OTT platform on May 17, 2019, with six episodes. Now the third and final season of The Rain also has six episodes and all episodes are now available on Netflix. The running time is approximate, 35-48 minutes, per episode.

Also Read | Netflix Confirms 'Money Heist' Season 5, Showrunner Alex Pina Promises ‘exciting’ Season

The Rain Season 3 cast and more

The Rain main cast include Alba August as Simone Anderson, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Rasmus Andersen, Mikkel Følsgaard as Martin, Lukas Løkken as Patrick, Sonny Lindberg as Jean, Jessica Dinnage as Lea, Angela Bundalovic as Beatrice, Natalie Madueño as Fie, Clara Rosager as Sarah, Evin Ahmad as Kira, and others. The show is written by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Lasse Kyed, Rasmussen, Marie Østerbye, Poul Berg and Mette Heeno. It is directed by Kenneth Kainz and Natasha Arthy. The Rain is bankrolled by Miso Film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.