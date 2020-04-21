'The Senapatis', Bengali Web Series Leaked On The Illegal Website Filmywap

Filmywap is known for leaking copyrighted content, especially movies and web series before their release in the theatres on online web channels. Filmywap, the illegal movie and series downloading website has now leaked the Bengali web series The Senapatis. The illegal website is known to leak Bollywood, Hollywood, Hollywood dubbed movies and various regional movies and web series on its site. Because of leaks as such, the makers and the creators of the films and series have to suffer a huge financial loss.

About The Senapatis

The Senapatis is a Bengali web television series that originally streams on Addatimes. The series is written and directed by Riingo Banerjee. The plot of the web series follows the journey of a refugee family in East Pakistan who travels to Kolkata, India and becomes the country's leading underworld force of that time. The cast of the web series The Senapatis includes Joy Banerjee, Keya Chakraborty and Prriyam Chakraborty.

Piracy has become an international issue as it has been affecting moviemakers and artists across the world. Because of such sites, viewers download movies and web series online and not go to the theatres or watch it on its official streaming site. Content piracy also affects the box office collections of that movie. In the past, Filmywap has leaked some popular Bollywood movies like Chhapaak, War, Gullyboy, Good Newws and more.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

