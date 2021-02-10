The Sinner Season 3's Intricate Plot Explained; Know All Details

Season 3 of the TV show The Sinner dropped recently and it is currently streaming on Netflix. The show's story can be a bit difficult to understand, so if you want to know what happened in season 3, read on for The Sinner season 3 plot.

The Sinner Season 3 Synopsis

Also Read: How Many Episodes Are There In The Sinner Season 3? Know All Details Here

The official synopsis of the show on the rotten tomatoes website is - "The Sinner's third instalment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career." Season 2 of The Sinner was a bit of a mess compared to the brilliant season 1. However, the showrunners have returned with a great story in season 3 that will keep the viewers at the edge of your seats. Here's The Sinner season 3 summary of the plot.

Also Read: Who Plays Jamie In 'The Sinner' Season 3? Know All About The Talented Actor

The Sinner Season 3 Plot Explained

Season 3 starts with detective Harry Ambrose being summoned at a car crash, where the driver was killed. A survivor from the car crash Jame Burns (Matt Bomer) reveals that the person who died was his friend Nick Hass. What really happened was there were some unresolved conflicts between Jamie and Nick and it was Jamie who had caused the car crash. The detectives suspected as much but had no proof to charge Jamie.

As the detectives start their investigation they find evidence that Nick and Jamie had met 2 weeks prior to the accident and find out ever since this meeting, Jamie had started acting differently. They track down Jamie's friends and colleagues and collect their statements. This is where the story gets bizarre. Jamie's friend Sophia from New York introduces him to a psychic who tells Jamie that part of Nick still lives inside of him.

Also Read: Netflix's February Releases: A List Of All The Titles That Will Debut In The Coming Month

Jamie eventually cracks under the pressure of the crime and guilt and confesses to his about what he did. She reacts as one would expect and cannot believe the kind of man her husband turned out to be. At this point, Jamie has got nothing left to lose and he goes after Harry Ambrose and his whole department. He kidnaps Ambrose and traps him in a forest for 8 hours before taking him to his cabin.

To save his life Harry burns up Jamie's confession statement and tells him he won't go after Jamie, all the while recording the conversation. Things turn ugly again as Jamie finds out Harry betrayed him and he goes after Harry's family. Harry Ambrose shoots him and comes to the realisation that he has become what he most fears, a killer, and Jamie dies in his arms.

Also Read: When Is 'iCarly' Coming To Netflix? Know All Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.