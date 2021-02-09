Who Plays Jamie In 'The Sinner' Season 3? Know All About The Talented Actor

The Sinner might have come back with its season 3 in early 2020 but has till date left its audience tongue-tied with its gripping premise and stunning performances by the actors involved. While celebrating the end of an era with 2020, many tele-viewers extended their thanks to the show for making the era worthwhile, alongside other series like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Vikings, etc. The Sinner Season 3 introduced viewers to a pack of talented actors but one artist, in particular, shined through as the show's lead. Let's get to know the man behind Jamie Burns.

Who plays Jamie in The Sinner Season 3?

The gripping tale of Jamie Burns was portrayed from the works of Matt Bomer. While many already know him and were proud of him for being affiliated with a remarkable show like this, a few found him as a revelation and found it hard to peel their eyes from him ever since. The actor is definitely a familiar face in the industry, having been linked with notable shows like All My Children, White Collar, American Horror Story and Papi Chulo.

A younger audience will also know of him through his works in Glee, Chuck and DC's Doom Patrol. When asked what nudged him to take up the role in The Sinner, he told Entertainment Weekly that he was an avid watcher of the show and knew what he was getting into. He explained how the role asked things of him that was never asked of him before as an actor and challenged him to dive deeper into an inner realm of himself. He has been honoured with a Golden Globe award and an Emmy nomination before and fans are hopeful that another addition to the list of accolades might come soon.

Not many know that Matt Bomer is also a singer who lent his voice in the comedy-drama film Magic Mike XXL where he covered renowned songs like Untitled (How Does It Feel) by D'Angelo and Heaven by Bryan Adams. His most recent venture that earned him the status of a household name was for his portrayal of Matt Crowley in The Boys in the Band alongside Jim Parsons. Joining The Sinner's cast consequently has definitely elevated his name in the industry and we can expect to see more of him in the future.

