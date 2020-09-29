The Thundermans Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Played

The Thundermans was a comedy show that aired from 2013 to 2018 on the channel Nickelodeon. The story revolved around Hank and Barb Thunderman and their kids, all of who had superpowers, while it majorly focused on Phoebe and Max. Let’s have look at the cast of The Thundermans

The Thundermans Cast

Kira Kosarin

Kira Kosarin played the pivotal role of Phoebe Thunderman in the show. Phoebe dreamt of becoming a superhero and using her powers for the good. Kosarin has been famous for her role as Phoebe in the show. Kira made her debut in the industry back in 2012 with Shake It Up where she portrayed the role of Raina Kumar. Since then, she has been a part of 18 television shows playing various roles. Kosarin is also a singer and launched 2 albums Off Brand and Songbird in the years 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Jack Griffo

Jack Griffo played the role of Max Thunderman in the show. He was the one who wanted to become a Supervillain who's being constantly brainwashed by Dark Mayhem. The actor is also famous for his toles in Nickelodeon's original's Jinxed and Splitting Adam. He also starred in Netflix's Alexa and Katie. Griffo made his debut in 2011 with Kickin It and went on to be a part of 23 shows since then. He has also appeared in over 5 movies. The actor had secured to his name 5 Kid's Choice Awards nominations from 2014 to 2018 for his role in The Thundermans.

Chris Tallman

Chris Tallman was seen in The Thundermans playing the tole of Hank Thunderman. The actor has been a part of the industry for over 29 years since his appearance in the show Comic Cabana back in 1991. Tallman has been a part of 47 TV shows and 6 movies so far. He is most popular for often being a part of Comedy Central programs Crossballs and Reno 911.

Rosa Blasi

Rosa Blasi portrayed the role of Barb Thunderman in the show. She is famous for her role as Luisa Delgado in Strong Medicine. Blasi made her debut on-screen as Shelly on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1996 and has since been a part of 27 TV shows and 5 movies.

Other actors

The show also features Addison Riecke and Diego Velazquez playing Nora Thunderman and Billy Thunderman respectively. The second season introduces the kids' baby sister Chloe, who is portrayed by Maya Le Clarke. Dana Snyder has given the voice to Dr. Colosso's character.

