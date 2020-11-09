The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Has A Subtle Hint Which Possibly Reveals Harlan's Superpower

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is a show that has been adapted by the comic book series with the same name, which revolves around the characters of the sibling superheroes. The Umbrella Academy season 2 has given a possible teaser or a hint about Harlan’s superpower through a drawing. Here is more about the hint behind the drawing.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 and the possible hint behind Harlan’s drawing

Much similar to the subtle hints and teasers that are often dropped in mainstream superhero films and franchises, The Umbrella Academy season 2 also has an element which can be a possible hint of Harlan’s superpower. The show had made its way to the audiences in 2019 and became a hit among them. It then returned with a second season earlier this year, which has provided this teaser.

As the story of this show goes, a researcher called Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopts seven of the brother and sisters among them many of them, around whom the story of this show revolves. As those infants grow, their superpowers surface and Hargreeves names the superhuman group as ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ The group eventually breaks up, but is then reunited during Hargreeves’ memorial service and to stop the end of the world. Even though they fail to stop the apocalypse, they escape to another place, reunited. In The Umbrella Academy season 2, Harlan draws himself flying over his family’s ranch.

What Harlan’s drawing really means

After Vanya was found beside the lake and was saved by CPR. She unknowingly passed on some of her powers to Harlan, who turned into another wellspring of the apocalypse. He hinted the same when he drew himself flying over his family’s ranch. In the final episode, Vanya uses her powers and flies above the field to kill the members of The Commission, and this has hinted towards the possible fact that Harlan may have picked up those powers. The Umbrella Academy season 2 plot thus creates a possible hint about Harlan's superpowers.

Netflix has yet disclosed no possible hints or teasers of the third season of this show. But there are reports which indicate that the show is about to return. According to Den Of Geek, the filming of the third season of the show will begin next year.

