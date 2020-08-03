What Is 'The Sparrow Academy' In Umbrella Academy Season 2? Find Out

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 came out on Netflix on July 31 and fans of the show are already enjoying it. This superhero story revolves around the Hargreeves, a strange and dysfunctional family of seven adopted siblings, all of whom have superpowers. Over its two seasons, The Umbrella Academy has built a reputation for creating some of the most unexpected twists and bizarre angles in the story. In keeping with its image, Season 2 of the show ended at a cliffhanger and introduced a new set of superheroes called 'The Sparrow Academy'. Read on to find out, “What is The Sparrow Academy?”

Read | Kanye West Vows To De-mask The Kardashians; Threatens To Live-stream Their Secrets: Report

What is The Sparrow Academy?

Just when fans thought that The Umbrella Academy couldn't throw you any more curveballs at them, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 rolled some big curveballs at all of its fans. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 ended at a massive cliffhanger. In the Season finale, the superhero siblings manage to return safely and successfully back to where they were originally from.

Read | Kanye West Spotted Shopping For Kids Post Confessing He 'wants To Divorce' Kim Kardashian

After saving the world in another timeline, the siblings expected to unwind and relax following a warm homecoming. But, in the true Umbrella Academy fashion, just when they thought that things would get simpler, they got even more twisted. They happened to land in another alternative timeline. Upon returning to their childhood home, the superheroes are greeted with a shock when they see that Sir Hargreeves is actually alive. Moreover, he has founded a completely different school called 'The Sparrow Academy'.

Read | Kanye West's Current Condition Is To Be Blamed On Caitlyn Jenner, Says Westside Gunn

Sparrow Academy Powers: Who are the new members what powers do they have?

As the show’s makers intended to end the season at a cliff-hanger, they didn’t reveal much about the newly revealed Sparrow Academy and their powers. Hence, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 finale leaves the fans yearning for more. However, both the Hargreeve siblings and the fans are shocked to see Ben, who was dead in the original timeline. In the original timeline, Ben is superhero number six and has the creepy power to summon monsters. But in 'The Sparrow Academy', he is unrecognisably different from the original timeline.

Read | Kanye West's Current Condition Is To Be Blamed On Caitlyn Jenner, Says Westside Gunn

Sparrow Academy Comics: Are the Sparrow Academy in Comics?

Fans who have read The Umbrella Academy comic books will recognise 'The Sparrow Academy' from the Hotel Oblivion volumes of the comic. However, in the comics 'The Sparrow Academy' only makes a brief appearance. Bit in The Umbrella Academy, comic creator Gerard Way confirmed that the fourth volume of the comics will be named after the new set of superheroes.

When is The Umbrella Academy Season 3 coming out?

The Umbrella Academy hasn’t been renewed for season 3 yet. However, it’s highly unlikely that Netflix will wrap the show at this point when it’s becoming highly successful. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 released on July 31 on Netflix. Netflix generally takes six to eight weeks to announce a show’s renewal for the next season. It uses this time to analyse the viewership numbers that the show is pooling in.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.