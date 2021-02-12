The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: Netizens React To The Eerie New Netflix Documentary

After binging through the four full episodes of the Netflix documentary, Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel, viewers have said they're "too scared to sleep", which is totally understandable considering the Los Angeles hotel has been home to dozens of deaths. The documentary, directed by Joe Berlinger (whose previous work includes The Ted Bundy Tapes), delves into the mysterious happenings at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles. Ever since the show's release on the streamer on February 10, Twitter users have claimed that they were "unable to sleep" after seeing the seemingly spooky documentary. Take a look at some of the reactions by Twitter users below.

Go watch CRIME SCENE: THE VANISHING AT THE CECIL HOTEL on Netflix. The case of Elisa Lam always haunted me and became a big mystery. This limited series digs deep. Poignant revelations are brought to light. — 🎬Phillip Wilcox🎬 (@philthemovieguy) February 10, 2021

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on Netflix is absolutely terrifying, I’m trembling in my Harry potter pjs — Ben Nicholson 🧙🏻‍♀️🎃🧙🏻‍♀️ (@Benicholson96) February 11, 2021

everyone needs to watch “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” on Netflix, especially if you’re into crime shows. i’m SHOOK rn. — isabelle 🎲 (@IzziRice) February 11, 2021

Omg watched the first episode of the vanishing at the cecil hotel on netflix and wow 🤯 — 𝚊𝚕𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚝 (@albertsgalang) February 10, 2021

Watched the entire Crime Scene Cecil Hotel documentary series in one setting. Wow. So powerful. — Peter Monn (@petermonn) February 11, 2021

Ever since new Netflix unveiled its new chilling documentary series Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel, people have been absolutely hooked on the disturbing story of college student Elisa Lam. The eerie Cecil Hotel (now renamed Stay On Main) is renowned for mysterious deaths and a number of suicides between the 1930s-1960s. Serial killer Richard Ramirez, the subject of Netflix documentary Night Stalker, even stayed in the hotel for several weeks during the 1980s. But this Netflix documentary hones in on one case in particular - the shockingly mysterious disappearance of 21-year-old Canadian student Elisa Lam, who suddenly vanished on January 31, 2013, while staying at the Los Angeles downtown hotel.

Elisa Lam's disappearance garnered international attention several years ago when CCTV footage of her in the hotel elevator went viral online. In the CCTV clip, she appeared to be acting erratically, talking and gesturing towards the corridor, before entering and exiting the elevator several times. The footage was unsettling, and many claimed paranormal activity could have been behind her disappearance.

One month after she vanished, Elisa's body was recovered from a water tank on the roof of the hotel, on February 19, 2013. The subsequent video which was put online by the Los Angeles Police Department generated curiosity on the internet, with people charting out several theories about her disappearance. Explanations have ranged from claims of paranormal involvement to bipolar disorder, which Lam took medication for. It has also been argued that the video was altered prior to release.

After Lam's death, the 15-story hotel stayed operational—though a quick search revealed a long string of dissatisfied customers shocked to find the lodgings much worse than described online. The hotel has been closed since 2017.

