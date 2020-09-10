'The Walking Dead' To Wrap Up After Season 11, Carol-Daryl Spin-off In The Works

The Walking Dead will be coming to an end after a glorious run of eleven seasons on AMC. But, it's not the end for the series as the network has also offered a spin-off series based around the characters of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. TWD is considered to be AMC's flagship series as it garners millions of viewers per season and has been going strong per season since its launch back in 2010. However, the long-running series will finally be coming to a definitive ending.

Also read: 'Lori Grimes' actor Sarah Wayne Callies reveals she never watched 'The Walking Dead'

The Walking Dead comes to an end

Season 11 of TWD was originally scheduled to air in 2020 but it got delayed int he wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be airing across the span of two years and consist 24 episodes starting off in late 2021. It was revealed earlier that six special episodes have been added to the season 10 which will be shot and aired in early 2021. This means that TWD has only 30 episodes remaining in its run which will be aired through the course of the two years.

Image courtesy - Still from The Walking Dead

Also read: 'The Walking Dead' universe urges fans to 'Wear A Mask' with new posters; See here

The season 10 finale episode was originally scheduled to release early this year was also delayed int he midst of the pandemic. The episode will now be airing on October 4, 2020. There has been an abundance of spin-off series which conjured out of the TWD series. The first spin-off titled Fear The Walking Dead will be embarking on its sixth season soon. Besides this, a new spin-off series titled TWD: World Beyond will also be debuting soon and will follow a group of teenagers surviving in the zombie-filled universe.

Also read: Robert Kirkman on how COVID-19 gave them time to make a polished 'The Walking Dead' movie

Talking about the untitled Daryl-Carol spin-off for The Walking Dead, specific details about the script of the same has not been revealed yet. However, it can be assumed that the series will revolve around the after-events of TWD series finale. Since the characters of Daryl and Carol are the only two cast members of the show who have been around since the first season, it is unlikely that the makers will dive into a prequel story since the origin of these characters has already been fleshed out well.

Also read: The Walking Dead and Magic: The Gathering collaborate for the upcoming 'Secret Lair'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.