The Walking Dead: World Beyond Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Alexa Mansour, Aliyah Royale

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a post-apocalyptic horror drama limited series created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete. The limited series is The Walking Dead's spin-off series and is based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard's comic book series of the same name, which is the third television show of The Walking Dead franchise. The series also consists of 10-episode.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from Friday, October 2, 2020. The zombie drama was initially planned to be released in the U.S. on AMC network on Sunday, April 12, 2020, but the launch was delayed due to a global coronavirus pandemic.

The series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond has been garnering positive reviews from fans and viewers. The show is known for its plot, interesting characters, and mind-bending twists and turns. Know who is a part of The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast below:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast

Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett

Aliyah Royale plays Iris Bennett in the series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Iris is a very intelligent and high-achieving high school student who's the student body president at the Omaha Campus Colony and is following in her scientist father's footsteps. She's a kind and selfless friend to all, and the leader of the group. Iris is a very knowledgeable and highly competitive high school student who is the student body president of the Omaha Campus Colony and who follows in the footsteps of her scientist father. She's a kind, selfless friend to all, and a leader of the group.

Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett

In the series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Alexa Mansour essays the role of Hope who is a timid high school girl. In the first half of the trailer, the actor is seen scared of her life and is also worried about her father. However, her sister later goes on to give her strength and a pep talk on how to be brave and fight the world. The second half of the trailer shows Hope transformed into a strong brave girl.

Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci

In the series, Nico Tortorella essays the role of Felix Carlucci who also seems to be another friend of Iris. In the trailer, Felix is shown as a tough guy who also ventures out with Iris and the gang to save the world from the walking dead. In the trailer, the actor’s character is seen taking care of himself and everyone and spending some emotional moments with his friends.

Supporting cast in The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett in The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz in The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Annet Mahendru as Huck in The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kuble in The Walking Dead: World Beyond

