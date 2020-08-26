'The Witcher' Makers Release Official 'Making The Witcher' Trailer For Fans; Watch

The makers of The Witcher series have finally unveiled the trailer for the making of series. The eight episodes of The Witcher series consisted of some of the best visual effects and managed to transport the viewers to a different world. The amazing special effects, along with the stunning acting skills of the actors, made the series an enjoyable watch.

Despite a few minor inconveniences in terms of timeline amid the series, fans loved the overall The Witcher series and thus have requested the makers to come out with a second season. However, ahead of that, the makers have released a trailer on social media platforms that shows how they made the entire The Witcher season one.

Makers release the making of 'The Witcher' trailer

The trailer lasted for over a minute and showcased some of the pivotal scenes from the series. The crew members could be spotted in the background along with the cast playing out their scenes. The amazing atmosphere mixed with the near-perfect locations looked stunning in the trailer.

The cast members speak of how amazing they felt when they got the opportunity to tell the story of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri together. The fact that all three protagonists could have their own story in the series made for an amazing experience, according to the cast.

Feast your eyes on the story behind the Continent. Watch Making The Witcher, now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/80sVbYzigG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 26, 2020

As the trailer proceeds further, one can see Henry Cavill practice his sword duel a couple of times. The scenes keep cutting between the series and his practice session. The video shows the behind-the-scenes movement of the cameras to capture every blade movement of Geralt played by Henry Cavill. The entire cast, later on, goes on to praise The Witcher series. Henry Cavill even mentions in the trailer that he hunted to play the role of Geralt.

The documentary of the making covers all such points made by the cast and crew members in terms of making Th Witcher series. Fans in the comments expressed their excitement and desire to watch season 2 of the series. In the comments section, they mentioned that they are currently waiting for the arrival of season 2 for the Witcher after the tremendous success Season 1 had seen.

Y’all taking to long for that S2 pic.twitter.com/c3ufLmhDxl — OmarLokz (@OmarLokz99) August 26, 2020

Waiting for season 2 pic.twitter.com/drVEEx6hn0 — Becca Purvis (@purvis_becca) August 26, 2020

Me waiting for season 2 be like :

Toss a coin for the withcher #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/O5VLRtxbfV — Rajan Rajvansh Singh (@the__White_Wolf) August 26, 2020

