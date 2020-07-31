Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements: Here Are Predicted system Requirements For The Game

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games amongst the gaming community. It is going to be released in November 2020 and the players have been wanting to know more about this game. They have been asking a number of questions like the PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. Well, we have answered those questions for all the gamers waiting to play this upcoming role-playing video game. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements

After the 2018 demo, it could be seen that the game is going to require some basic configuration to function properly. The makers have still not revealed the official PC requirements for the game, but a number of known people from the gaming community have already predicted the required PC specifications for Cyberpunk 2077. This was after watching the 2018 preview where the makers wanted their game to look extremely appealing. The game should be compatible with a display like a 1080p screen and a stable frame rate above 60 FPS. Here are the recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. These PC requirements are based on predictions and are not the final specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

RAM: 16 GB RAM

HDD: 70 GB of space

GPU: AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

OS: Win 10 64

Direct X: Version 12

Screen Resolution: 1080p

More about CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game is slated to be released on November 19, 2020. The game has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is going to be released for PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise.

After their, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

