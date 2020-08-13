'The Witcher' Season 2 Shooting Begins, Set To Release In 2021

The Witcher season two shooting resumed yesterday, on Wednesday. The long-awaited season two of this Henry Cavill show was supposed to resume shoot on August 2, 2020, but it had been postponed. The shoot finally commenced on August 12, 2020. Read on:

The Witcher season 2 shoot begins

Actor Henry Cavill has resumed the shoot for the second season of the fantasy thriller drama show The Witcher. Netflix had announced the second season even before the release of the first season on the streaming giant back in December 2019. The Witcher was scheduled to begin its shoot on August 2, 2020, but it got postponed to August 17 but was preponed back to August 12.

It was being said that the 2021 release date of the upcoming show will be postponed to a further date due to the outbreak of COVID-19. But fans have good news now as the shootings have started and it may soon be wrapped up as the season will have only eight episodes, similar to that of The Witcher season one. Henry Cavill will reprise his role of Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming show.

Stephen Surjik took to his official social media handle and shared a post about The Witcher season 2’s shooting. He also tagged the team of the show in the post which included Henry Cavill and Freya Allen. In the caption of the post, Surjik wrote, “It’s T minus 3 min to ignition and lift off for our second run at Witcher S2.”

He continued saying, “Everyone is being cautious but spirits are high. You’re looking out new COVID communication system, reducing close contact among the crew. Thank you, Matt, Kelly Lauren and Netflix. @netflix @lbuffers @mattotoole. @romain.lacourbas @netflix @aliceswire @henrycavill @khivju @freyaallen @kellyluegen”. Here is the social media post:

The Witcher is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and directed by Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez, Charlotte Brändström, and Marc Jobst. It features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Cirilla, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. Fans are highly eager for season two of the show.

