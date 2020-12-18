Who Is Alyssa On 'The Young And The Restless'? Know About This Recurring Cast Member

The Young and the Restless is an American TV soap that airs on CBS network. The show is created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. Y&R is set in a fictional version of Genoa City, Wisconsin. The show has been running since a long time now and has won 11 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Y & R is one of the highest-rated daytime dramas in America and has a sister show called The Bold and the Beautiful too.

Recently on December 1st, the show aired its 12000th episode. many of the characters of the show are there since the show started in 1973, while the other characters are recurring. One of the recurring cast includes the character named Alyssa. Read on to know 'Who is Alyssa on The Young and The Restless?'

Who is Alyssa on The Young and The Restless?

According to the popular soap portal soapsindepth, actress María DiDomenico plays the character of Alyssa in the show. Her character was introduced in March 2020 at first and she was recently seen in an episode that aired this month. Actress Maria is a well-known actor who is known for her Spanish-language series The Bodega.

She is also seen in guest roles in the shows like Law & Order: SVU, Mistresses, and Those Who Can't. She was also seen in a guest role as Fran in one of the daytime shows called Days of Our Lives.

Her character was introduced in March 2020, where she is shown as a childhood friend of Adam Newman. Adam met Alyssa while on a trip to Kansas with Chelsea. Alyssa mentions that she is a crime reporter, who commemorates the time when things were better before Adam's stepfather, Cliff passed away. She then adds that she has taken in Hope Adams, who was Adam's mother. Alyssa is on a mission to find who killed Adam's stepdad in the following episodes.

According to soaps.sheknows.com, in today's episode's spoilers, Sharon and Rey's wedding is about to take place. In another scene, it is shown that Amanda and Billy become much closer than just friends. However Lily and her romance with Billy is under suspicion as it appears that Lily is befriending Billy for either professional or some personal benefits.

