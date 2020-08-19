'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Reveals Some Interesting Details About Season 5

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has recently confirmed a major storyline for season five. However, viewers already know that the This Is Us series will pick up from season 4 with a plot that could 'represent' recent protests from Black Lives Matter, and will now find its way into the time jumping show more than 2020. Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Fogelman went on to confirm the upcoming episodes that will also address the global coronavirus pandemic 'head-on'.

In response to a tweet that asked, ‘When will @NBCThisisUs return to production? When will new episodes be on our TV? Will the writers discuss COVID in the present day?" and "Is the expected show ending up the same in the light of events?’ Dan went on to give ‘some vague ‘This Is Us’ answers". Dan further tweeted saying,” Not sure yet on production start and also not sure when new eps will air.” He also revealed, “Yes on COVID. We've decided to attack things head-on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters” Dan also confirmed that the ending will be the same, "Same planned ending. Same route to get there". Take a look at the tweet below.

Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry)



- Not sure yet on production start.

- Not sure when new eps will air.

- Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters

- Same planned ending. Same route to get there.



Hope that's (somewhat) useful? https://t.co/gx0YJQxq5f — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 17, 2020

Seeing this tweet fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Looking at the comment section it is quite evident that fans are happy about some clarity on the show. One of the users wrote, “Reading that COVID will be a part of what you are doing stays true to who you all are each week. It’s a moment to watch life in its raw form and come to the realization that other people’s experiences match mine. Stay you @NBCThisisUs”. While the other one wrote, “Thanks for giving us hope!”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Thanks for the answers @Dan_Fogelman!! I love that you are tackling Covid in your upcoming scripts and that you are sticking to your ending. Look forward to seeing the show when it is safe for you all to go back into production. #ThisIsUs — Dema Hanna (@DemaHanna) August 17, 2020

Keep the actors and crew safe! Some things are worth waiting for, including episodes of This Is Us! — Kerri (@bluemajenta) August 17, 2020

The only answer I really would like is how long we have to wait for more Gregory ❤ but as you've already said you can't predict production schedules yet, and wouldn't give away story secrets anyway, I'll just keep my fingers crossed and work on my patience. 😊 — Denise Stovin @🏠🇨🇦 (@DeniseStovin) August 17, 2020

About the show

This Is Us is a romantic series of family television drama produced by Dan Fogelman. The series stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown in pivotal roles. The series is about a single group of triplets, their struggles as wonderful parents. The show is on its fourth season and on hearing about the season five, fans are very excited about it.

