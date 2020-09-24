'This Is Us' Season 5 Premiere Preponed, NBC To Release New Season In October

This Is Us Season 5 is coming to the small screen sooner than before. NBC has preponed the family drama’s season 5 premiere date. This preponed premiere is considered to be an added advantage to the NBC network and This Is Us itself.

This Is Us Season 5 premiere date preponed

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic brought a complete halt to productions across the globe. Many movie premieres and web series premieres were postponed or shifted by months. But now, as the productions are resuming under new health protocols many shows and films are gearing up for their premiere.

NBC’s This Is Us is one such show. According to Variety’s report, This Is Us Season 5’s release date has been preponed. Season 5 was expected to premiere on November 11, 2020. But now due to the change in date, This Is Us Season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. According to the media portal’s report, many shows and their production shutdown because of the pandemic.

Also read | 'This Is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman Reveals Some Interesting Details About Season 5

But now This Is Us is gaining a major advantage in this situation. Since many other shows are still premiering in November, the NBC drama is ready to capture the audience’s attention a month earlier. The NBC drama will once again showcase the life of the Pearson family in two different timelines and across various generations.

This Is Us is a five-time Emmy Awards nominated drama series. Actor Sterling K Brown has already picked up an Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP Image Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for his portrayal of Randall Pearson on This Is Us. The NBC drama was also chosen as the Top Television Program by the American Film Institute.

Also read | Did 'This Is Us' Actor Justin Hartley Cheat On 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause?

This Is Us Season 5 premiere date was led by another good news last week. The show’s recurring guest actor Ron Cephas Jones bagged his second Emmy Award this year. Ron won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor Drama for his portrayal of William, Randall Pearson’s real father. This Emmy award win was Ron Cephas Jones’ second win for the NBC drama.

Ron and his daughter Jasmine Jones created history at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. They are the first father-daughter duo to take home Emmy trophies together. Jasmine Jones won the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn.

Also read | Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Has Shot A Steamy Song With Milo Ventimiglia? Watch Video

Also read | US Polls 2020: Actor Mandy Moore 'can Not Wait To Vote For Kamala Harris'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.