Tattoo Artist's Unique Marriage Proposal Video Trends Online; Watch

A lot of proposal videos go viral on social media quite often, but this time around, an old proposal video from 2017 is making rounds on the internet after someone posted it on a subreddit. The video was posted on a subreddit called 'Made Me Smile' and their description reads, "A place to post things that made you smile or brightened up your day. A generally uplifting subreddit". Recently, a user posted an old proposal video from back in 2017, wherein a guy proposed his tattoo artist girlfriend with a marriage-proposal tattoo as he tricks her into inking on him.

An old marriage-proposal video trends on Reddit after three years of originally being uploaded

Marriage proposals have always held a special place in every couple's hearts. While a lot of people prefer keeping their marriage proposals simple, a lot of them want to make it memorable and come up with various novel ideas to propose their significant others that have never been done before. One such marriage proposal video from 2017 became the talk of a subreddit recently when a user posted a video of a man who tricked his girlfriend into inking on him her answer to his proposal.

The couple in the video is tattoo artist Brooke Nicole and her now-husband Vinny Capaldo-Smith. In the video, Brooke spoke to then-beau Vinny regarding inking a heart on his ankle, but little did she know that a surprise marriage proposal was awaiting her. Vinny Capaldo-Smith later lifts his shorts and reveals his surprise tattoo to his girlfriend which said, "Will You Marry Me?" followed by two boxes that read, "yes" and "no". Furthermore, the tattoo artist was asked to ink her answer to the proposal. An overjoyed Brooke Nicole marked "yes" and broke into tears out of happiness.

Soon after the video was uploaded by a user on the subreddit, a lot of users put forth their opinions regarding the proposal idea and wondered what if it would've gone wrong. However, the couple has been happily married and have a 9-month-old son together now. Father Vinny Capaldo-Smith often shares some adorable pictures of his son and wife on Instagram too.

Watch the full proposal video shared by Brooke on her YouTube channel below:

