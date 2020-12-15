Kylie Jefferson Says She Didn't Know Neveah Was The Main Character In 'Tiny Pretty Things'

The Netflix Original series Tiny Pretty Things premiered on the streaming giant yesterday, i.e. December 14, 2020. The Michael MacLennan show is headlined by an ensemble cast including Kylie Jefferson, who recently shared her audition story in an interview with Elite Daily. The dancer-choreographer revealed that she had no plans of venturing into acting but ended up auditioning for Neveah Stroyer's role and successfully bagged it too.

Kylie Jefferson's audition story for 'Tiny Pretty Things' is all things surreal

Kylie Jefferson in Tiny Pretty Things plays one of the lead roles as a ballet dancer Neveah Stroyer. In her recent interview with the American online portal, Kylie reminisced her audition days and shed some light on how she ended up getting one of the lead roles in the Netflix dance series despite having no acting experience. Kylie revealed that when she first got an email about Tiny Pretty Things' audition, she wasn't up for the idea as does not come from an acting background. However, she later decided to audition for the part because she wanted to venture into a new job.

But, it was not all hunky-dory for the dancer as she couldn't find a dance studio for filming her audition tape. During her interview, she stated that every actor-dancer in Los Angeles was auditioning for Tiny Little Things. Kylie added saying she was able to book a studio exactly a night before the deadline to submit her audition clip. While she successfully managed to bag the role of Neveah in Tiny Pretty Things on Netflix, Kylie was taken by surprise when she realised that she was playing the protagonist in the dance drama. The dancer turned actor stated that the description for the audition in the email only mentioned that the candidate needs to be able to dance, especially ballet and that she would be in each of the episodes.

Meanwhile, alongside Kylie Jefferson, Tiny Pretty Things cast is also headlined by Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperthwaite, Bayardo De Murguia, Damon J. Gillespie, Jess Salgueiro and Lauren Holly to name a few. Season 1 of the dance drama series premiered on Netflix yesterday, i.e. December 14.

