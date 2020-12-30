'Titans' Season 3 Announced, DC Universe Series To Stream On HBO Max

Titans, the DC Universe show has entertained fans for quite some time now and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. Titans Season 3 is all set to hit screens in 2021 and would be streamed on HBO Max. The crime, drama, mystery and thriller series is slated to start streaming sometime around the end of 2021 and HBO Max has bought all the distribution rights for this series, and also, all the new seasons of this series will now premiere on HBO Max only. Read on to know more about season 3 of the series.

Titans Season 3

According to a report by Otakukart News, the release of Titans season 3 is announced, and the season is expected to air by 2021 end. Titans Season 3 cast will include Brenton Thwaites playing the character of Richard Grayson/Robin/Nightwing, Anna Diop portraying the characters of Koriand’r/Kory Anders, Esai Morales in the roles of Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, and Curran Walters playing Jason Todd/Robin/Red Hood in the lead roles. Other supporting actors include Teagan Croft, Alan Ritchson, Chelsea Zhang, Minka Kelly, Joshua Orpin among others.

The crime drama thriller has been adapted from a very famous DC comic, Teen Titans, by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. The television series has been helmed by Ben Chanan and produced by Derek Ritchie and David Higginson. According to a report by Screenrant, this year, Warner Media announced moving all of the shows from the DC Universe app to HBO Max once the platform launched.

Season 2 of the series managed to conclude almost all of its plots including the defeat of Deathstroke, halting of the machinations of Cadmus Labs, and the Titans were finally, officially, united as a team. But the Titans season 2 finale wasn't without any stage-setting for the future. After a season of Kory being divided between helping the Titans and dealing with her own familial problems, the latter looks set to escalate from more than the occasional tease in Titans season 3.

Image Credits: DC Titans Official Instagram Account

