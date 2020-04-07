'Money Heist' Season 4: Is Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) The Only One Left Alive In The End?

Money Heist has made headlines ever since the release of Season 4 on April 4, 2020. The Netflix show had a nail-biting finish and the good news for the fans is that there is another season coming in the future. However, the upcoming season has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. There were speculation that Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) is the only one left alive at the end of season 4. Take a look if the speculation is true.

Tokyo is the only one left alive in Money Heist season 4?

Spoiler Alert: In Money Heist Season 4 episode 5, Tokyo was captured by Gandia but Gandia does not kill her as he has a crush on her. At the end of Money Heist Season 4, Gandia tells the police that he killed Nairobi and Tokyo as he got orders from the Professor to do so. Gandia had no option as his life was at risk. Tokyo did not die at the end of Money Heist Season 4 as she managed to rescue herself from Gandia's trap.

Helsinki's promise to Palermo

Before the release of Season 4, there was a video that surfaced on the internet where the Professor was seen talking to Gray (Ryan Reynolds) from 6 Underground. He mentioned on the call that he will be needing Tokyo and Denver from the Professor's team for a mission. There are speculation that Tokyo and Denver might be the only people to survive the heist in the upcoming season. However, Helsinki also promised Palermo in Money Heist Season 4 Episode 8 that he will not let anyone die in the future and they will survive the heist. He also mentioned seeking justice for Nairobi.

Always happy to help, @VancityReynolds. We’ll need Tokyo and Denver back for April 3rd, thank you very much. #LCDP4 #6Underground pic.twitter.com/30VRkbYykh — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) December 11, 2019

