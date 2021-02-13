'Too Big To Fail' Cast: William Hurt To James Wood, Learn More About The Cast & Characters

Directed by Curtis Hanson, Too Big to Fail is 2011 released biographical drama television film which was first broadcasted on HBO. The plot of the film is based on Andrew Ross Sorkin’s non-fiction book titled, 'Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System – and Themselves'. The film chronicles how after leaving a top job, the secretary of Treasury, yet tries to control issues that arose during the global economic meltdown. Here, we have detailed everything that you should know about the cast of the film.

Too Big to Fail Cast:

William Hurt as Henry Paulson

Too Big to Fail cast features, William Hurt, essaying the role of the main protagonist Henry Paulson. He leaves his top position of Chairman and CEO at Goldman Sachs. Post leaving the job, the US Treasury secretary tried to tackle all the problems that arose during the global economic meltdown. The film begins with clips of news reports about the mortgage industry crisis.

ALSO READ| 'The Silence Of The Lambs' Cast: All About The Actors And The Characters They Play

James Wood as Dick Fuld

James Wood plays the role of Chairman and CEO of the Lehman brothers in the film. With short-seller turning their attention to Lehman’s company, in need of capital Dick reluctantly fires COO Joe Gregory and CFO Erin Callan. He made Bart McDade the new president and COO.

ALSO READ| 'Real Tevar' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Billy Crudup as Timothy Geithner

Too Big to Fail cast sees Billy Crudup essaying the character of Timothy Geithner, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He along with Paulson, gather the leaders of the biggest bank to convince them to underwrite a deal themselves. During a break in negotiations, another threatened firm, Merrill Lynch, approaches Bank of America to buy them instead, which Paulson tacitly okays.

ALSO READ| Song Kang Ho Mistakenly Credited As The Cast Member Of Netflix's 'Love Alarm'; Fans React

Other cast members of Too Big to Fail:

Edward Asner as Warren Buffett, the Primary shareholder, Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

Paul Giamatti as Ben Bernanke, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve

Topher Grace as Jim Wilkinson, the Chief of Staff, U.S. Treasury Department

Topher Grace as Jim Wilkinson, the Chief of Staff, U.S. Treasury Department

Matthew Modine as John Thain, the Chairman and CEO, Merrill Lynch

Cynthia Nixon as Michele Davis, the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Relations and Director of Policy Planning

ALSO READ| 'Squared Love' Cast: A List Of Actors And Their Characters In This 2021 Netflix Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.