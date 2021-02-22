'Tribes Of Europa' Season 2: Will The Series Be Renewed For A Second Season?

Netflix greeted its users with a new sci-fi series Tribes of Europa recently. The German show has been received well by users all over the world. Helmed by Philip Koch and Florian Baxmeyer, the first season of Tribes of Europa released on February 19, 2021. A lot of users have already binge-watched the entire series consisting of six episodes. Many users have been curious to know about the Tribes of Europa season 2 and have been wondering will there be a season 2 of Tribes of Europa? For all the people who are thinking about Tribes of Europa season 2, here is everything you need to know about it.

Will there be a season 2 of Tribes of Europa?

The sci-fi thriller has got the audience hooked with its story. The Tribes of Europa ending has also left fans speculating about the possibility of the second season of this popular show. However, the streaming service giant Netflix has not made any official announcement regarding the renewal of Tribes of Europa season 2. It is not an unusual thing that there is no official announcement as it has been just a few days since the release of the first season. Netflix is known to wait for a few months before making an official announcement about the renewal of a series.

The streaming service platform takes such decisions based on various things like the viewership figures. Tribes of Europa review has been mostly positive and has been getting good viewership from around the world. Therefore, it is possible that the show might come back for season 2. However, even if the show is renewed for season 2, it will not release on the platform before 2022.

Tribes of Europa ending explained

The official description of the show on Netflix reads as “In post-apocalyptic Europe, amid wars among microstates, three siblings fight for survival as a greater threat looms over the continent.” The series is set in the year 2074. The show ends on a dramatic note with Kiano killing his own father. Elija also loses the Atlantian cube into a body of water but it is morphed into an unknown portal.

Tribes of Europa review

The critics and audience have mostly given positive reviews for the series. Tribes of Europa has an IMDb rating of 6.66 till now. Rotten Tomatoes have also given the series a rating of 77% on its website.

