'True Beauty' Episode 10 Recap: Soo Jin Goes To Suho's Place To Confess Her Feelings

Korean drama series has gained a lot of popularity recently. One of the Korean drama shows that has gained a lot of popularity isTrue Beauty. True Beauty cast includes Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-yeop, and Park Yoo-na. The new episode was released on January 14, 2021. For those who want to know what happened in True Beauty episode 10, this article summarises the same. Read ahead to know True Beauty episode 10 recap.

True Beauty episode 10 recap

In True Beauty's new episode, Joo Kyung meets Soo Jin after class to tell her that she is dating Suho. But before she gets the chance to do so, Soo Jin reveals that her father is abusive and Suho has always been there to comfort her. She also says that she likes Suho. This stops Joo Kyung from telling her about her relationship with Suho. But eventually, when she does tell her, Soo Jin starts yelling at her and even accuses her of dating Suho secretly.

On their way home, Suho suggests whether all would like to meet up for group study. But Joo Kyung backs out from the plan giving the excuse that she is unwell. Later, Suho brings her medicine for cold and even her favourite food.

Seo-jun and Joo Kyung's modelling photos get leaked and are seen by everyone at school. Suho does not like his girlfriend's photos with his former best friend at all. The same night, Soo Jin goes over at Suho's place to confess that she likes him. But Suho stops her advances by saying that he is already in a relationship. Even after this, Soo Jin takes a photo of them together and uploads it on her social media. This confuses Joo Kyung very much.

Another turning point of the episode was when Seo-jun and Suho realise that their song was being sold to another group. They rush to the company when they hear the song. Suho gets there first and leans that their friend was duped by his own father. Seo-jun gets there a little late and sees Suho leaving the building angrily. He tries to stop him several times and this is when both of them get hit by a car. The episode ends here.

Image courtesy- @truebeautydrama Instagram

